Barcelona vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Joan Gamper Trophy Match
2:24 AM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham match live?

If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Tottenham live on TV, your options is: FOX

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:19 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Barcelona vs Tottenham match for Joan Gamper Trophy

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Tottenham of 8th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 1  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 2 pm ET: FOX , FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Spain 8 pm: Mitele Plus, TV3, Cuatro

Mexico 1 pm: SpursPlay

Paraguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

2:14 AM26 minutes ago

Speak, Ange Postecoglou!

"Look, that's not up to the players. That's still on me. We're working on a way of playing, and I felt in the last five minutes (against Shakhtar Donetsk) that we were trying to play until half-time, and that's not part of who we are. It's up to me to convince the players that we can't take that approach. If we want to be that kind of team, we have to be that kind of team all the time, forget the score, forget how much time is left, just keep being relentless.

It was a great response from the boys in the second half. They showed that when we do that we will be an attractive team. But that little five-minute spell showed me we've still got a long way to go.

 These sorts of things, in my experience, don't change, it's quite a dramatic change from the way the guys have gone about their business over the last couple of years... as I said, it's not a better way of doing it, just a different way of doing it, and that takes time. I can see they're trying to do it, there's still elements where I need to be a bit clearer in the way I'm conveying it. 

They've tired a little bit, because when you play fast-paced soccer, you put pressure on the opponent, and we need to understand that when we try to give them a break, we're giving the opponent a break as well. We don't want to do that.

I think we've made progress, for sure. Look, we had a game canceled (against Leicester City in Bangkok) and with Roma being eliminated (from a friendly in Singapore) we didn't have the same opposition, so we feel as a technical group, maybe we're a little short on match conditioning. Hopefully today's game will get us closer to that. Tuesday in Barcelona we will give other players a chance and increase their minutes and hopefully it will be enough to put us in a good place. I'm very happy with the way the players have embraced what we're doing. Everything is new for them - new staff, new way of training, all those sorts of things, the beauty for me is that I haven't felt any resistance along the way about what we're trying to do and as long as it's there, whatever our starting point is next week."

2:09 AM31 minutes ago
2:04 AM36 minutes ago

Speak, Xavi!

"Let me be clear, Dembélé has asked us to leave. He told us that he has an offer from PSG, that they called him from there and he was very direct. It's a personal decision and we can't do anything about it. It hurts a lot because we took great care of him, so that he was happy and continued to make a difference, but he has this proposal, he said he wants to leave and that's why he didn't play. It's the law of the market, we can't compete with that proposal, it's out of our reach and I wish him all the luck in the world because he gave us a lot, at least when I was coach,

I'm a bit disappointed, yes, but he told us he'd already spoken to Luis Enrique and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and there was no way to convince him, we tried, but the decision was made. I saw him so happy that he was not I expected that.

I am in contact with Mateu Alemany and we knew the clause. This is the market. Barça continues. I asked him why, the reason... He really couldn't tell me, but of course it's his business, personal".

1:59 AM41 minutes ago
1:54 AMan hour ago

What about Spurs?

Tottenham played three preparatory games for the season and had one, against Leicester, canceled by heavy rain. Of those that took to the field, Spurs beat LC Sailors, drew against AC Milan and lost to West Ham.
1:49 AMan hour ago

How the Culés come

Reigning LaLiga champions Barcelona have played four friendly matches this pre-season. They won four of them, against Vissel Kobe, rivals Real Madrid and, finally, AC Milan. However, the Culés stumbled against Arsenal.
1:44 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Barcelona vs Tottenham live this Tuesday (8), at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the Joan Gamper Trophy.
1:39 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Barcelona vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
