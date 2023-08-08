Barcelona vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Joan Gamper Trophy Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham match live?
What time is Barcelona vs Tottenham match for Joan Gamper Trophy
Argentina 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 2 pm ET: FOX , FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Spain 8 pm: Mitele Plus, TV3, Cuatro
Mexico 1 pm: SpursPlay
Paraguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Ange Postecoglou!
It was a great response from the boys in the second half. They showed that when we do that we will be an attractive team. But that little five-minute spell showed me we've still got a long way to go.
These sorts of things, in my experience, don't change, it's quite a dramatic change from the way the guys have gone about their business over the last couple of years... as I said, it's not a better way of doing it, just a different way of doing it, and that takes time. I can see they're trying to do it, there's still elements where I need to be a bit clearer in the way I'm conveying it.
They've tired a little bit, because when you play fast-paced soccer, you put pressure on the opponent, and we need to understand that when we try to give them a break, we're giving the opponent a break as well. We don't want to do that.
I think we've made progress, for sure. Look, we had a game canceled (against Leicester City in Bangkok) and with Roma being eliminated (from a friendly in Singapore) we didn't have the same opposition, so we feel as a technical group, maybe we're a little short on match conditioning. Hopefully today's game will get us closer to that. Tuesday in Barcelona we will give other players a chance and increase their minutes and hopefully it will be enough to put us in a good place. I'm very happy with the way the players have embraced what we're doing. Everything is new for them - new staff, new way of training, all those sorts of things, the beauty for me is that I haven't felt any resistance along the way about what we're trying to do and as long as it's there, whatever our starting point is next week."
Speak, Xavi!
I'm a bit disappointed, yes, but he told us he'd already spoken to Luis Enrique and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and there was no way to convince him, we tried, but the decision was made. I saw him so happy that he was not I expected that.
I am in contact with Mateu Alemany and we knew the clause. This is the market. Barça continues. I asked him why, the reason... He really couldn't tell me, but of course it's his business, personal".
