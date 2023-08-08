AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb online and live from the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Orbelin Pineda, a must see player!
The AEK Athens midfielder is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Greek team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, being an important part of the Super League 1 championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help AEK continue to be among the greats. Greek powers. Pineda will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and get the team to the UEFA Champions League.
How does AEK Athens get here?
AEK Athens starts the 2023-2024 season of Super League 1 as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Greek football title. AEK is one of the biggest teams in Greece and after winning one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will seek to participate in the UEFA Champions League, so its mission will be to qualify for the Group Stage of the highest European competition. In addition to this, AEK Athens will have to defend their Cup and League titles, so they are expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Orbelin Pineda, Levi García, Sergio Araujo, Georgios Anthanasiadis and Domagoj Vida, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan enters the Opap Arena to face Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round for the Champions League and getting a victory at home will be very important.
Luka Ivanusec, a must see player!
The Dinamo Zagreb winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight you for you to repeat the SuperSport HNL championship, having many minutes to show his quality . During last season he played 47 games, where he got 13 goals and 5 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Dinamo Zagreb arrive?
Dinamo appears in this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the SuperSport HNL, the team is in fifth position with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. The reigning champion of Croatia's top flight has had a difficult start and is also looking to qualify for the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League. Those led by Igor Biscan come into this season with a great squad that includes Luka Ivanusec, Mahir Emreli, Martin Baturina, Robert Ljubicic and Dominik Livakovic. Undoubtedly, Dinamo Zagreb is one of the candidates to repeat the SuperSport HNL title, but its most important objective is to enter and fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League. For this, they will look to get a victory in Greece before traveling home and sealing their place in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Opap Arena located in the city of Athens will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 75,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb match, corresponding to the first leg of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Qualification. The meeting will take place at the Opap Arena, at 2:45 o'clock.