Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in EFL Cup

Retrospect
There are 14 games between the two sides in history, where Sunderland have won 10 times, drawn three and Crewe have won just once. In League Cups only one match has taken place, with the two sides drawing.
Probable Crewe
Crewe's probable team for the match is: Booth, Cooney, Sass, Davies, Williams and Adebisi; Holicek, Colkett, Griffiths and Long; Baker Richardson.
Probable Sunderland
Sunderland's probable team for the match is: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Triantis and Gooch; Matete, Ba and Evans; Rigg, Semedo and Pritchard.
Transfer Window
Sunderland in the transfer window signed Bishop, Mayenda, Dack, Matete, Seelt, Semedo, Jobe Bellingham and Triantis, while they had the departures of Lihadji, Anderson, Bass, Dajaku, Diallo and Winchester. Crewe Alexandra on the other side brought in Booth, Finney, Billington, Demetriou, Powell, Tracey, Cooney and Davies for the season. The departures were Amoo, Uwakwe, Sambou, Mellor, Agyei and McDonald.
Season 22-23
In the 22-23 season Sunderland finished sixth in the Championship tied with Blackburn on 69 points, one below Coventry and six behind Middlesbrough, and one above Millwall and three behind West Brom. Crewe, in League Two were 13th with 58 points, level with Tranmere and Sutton, as well as one point above Newport and three below Swindon and Grimsby.
Last Matches: Crewe Alexandra
On the other side Crewe Alexandra are also coming off many pre-season friendlies. On July 8 they beat Halesowen Town 5-0. On the 11th, now against Whitchurch, the win was again 5-0. The draw was 2-2 on the 15th against Burton Albion. On the 18th the win came by 2-1 over Vauxhall Motors. On the 22nd the first defeat, 2-1 to Lincoln City. On Tuesday (25) the victory was over Runcorn Linnets, 3-0. On Saturday (29), the defeat came by 2-1 to Barnsley. And on Saturday (5), the draw was 2-2 with Mansfield Town. With goals from Demetriou and Adebisi, while Davis drew for Mansfield.
Last Matches: Sunderland
Sunderland come into the match with plenty of friendlies under their belt and already one game into the 23-24 season. The first friendly was a 4-3 win over South Shields on July 8. On the same day the win was over Gateshead, 3-2. On the 15th the win came over San Antonio, 3-1. On the 19th, over New Mexico United, the victory was 3-2. On the 21st the new victory was over North Carolina, 4-2. On Saturday (29), the draw was 1-1 with Mallorca and on Tuesday (01) the defeat was to Haterpool United, 5-2. In the season opener the defeat was 2-1 to Ipswich Town, with goals from Broadhead and Hirst, while Neil cashed in.
