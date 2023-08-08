Colombia vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Womens World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Colombia vs Jamaica live coverage here
How to watch Colombia vs Jamaica live?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs Jamaica?
Argentina: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 4:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 5:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 4:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 3:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Televisión and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 10:00 hrs. - RTVE.es and TDP
Mexico: 2:00 hrs. - VIX
Paraguay: 4:00 hrs. -
Peru: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 19:00 hrs. - Optus Sport
India: 13:30 hrs. - DD Sports and Fan Code
Nigeria: 11:00 hrs. - AfroSport TV
South Africa: 10:00 hrs. - SuperSport Football
Japan: 17:00 hrs. -
Referee team
Kate JACEWICZ
1st assistant referee
Kyoung-Min Kim
2nd assistant referee
Joanna Kate Charaktis
Fourth referee
Marta Huerta de Aza
Preliminary press conference
"Jamaica is very fast, with quick transitions and aggressiveness. We have to be ready to know how we are positioned and where we stand. I believe in this team. I feel that more pressure means more commitment, that's what I feel about this group. The love we have for our country is our greatest strength to face moments like this.
Lorne Donaldson, Jamaica coach
"You can never challenge a Jamaican. Whether it's their life experiences, the way they grew up or everything, we've seen it all. As a whole, whether it's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Sunshine Girls, Usain Bolt or Bob Marley, Jamaicans are resilient people. We are a small country, but we are not afraid of anything. A lot of Jamaicans are driven by that: we believe we can do anything."
Key player - Jamaica
Spencer has kept a clean sheet in the current World Cup, conceding no goals in three matches.
Key player- Colombia
Caicedo has two goals in the current World Cup, and Colombia's chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of this tournament depend on her performance.
History: Colombia vs Jamaica
Both squads have faced each other in events of the Olympic cycle, between in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, they faced each other with 2-1 for the Caribbean, while, a year later, they faced each other in the Pan American Games, with a 2-0 victory for the Cafeteras.
News - Jamaica
The Jamaicans have the opportunity to continue making history and become the only CONCACAF team in the quarterfinals of this World Cup.
News - Colombia
Precisely, on the last day of the group stage, Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco, so it will seek to improve its performance at the beginning of the direct elimination phases of this World Cup.
The stadium
It has a capacity of 30050 spectators.
Start of transmission
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.