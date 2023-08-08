Colombia vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Womens World Cup 2023
Photo: FIFA.com

Stay tuned for Colombia vs Jamaica live coverage here

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from AAMI Park. Don't miss a single detail of the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Colombia vs Jamaica live?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Jamaica live on TV, your options is: ESPNFox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Colombia vs Jamaica?

This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Jamaica match on August 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 4:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 5:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 4:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 3:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Televisión and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 10:00 hrs. - RTVE.es and TDP
Mexico: 2:00 hrs. - VIX
Paraguay: 4:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 19:00 hrs. - Optus Sport
India: 13:30 hrs. - DD Sports and Fan Code
Nigeria: 11:00 hrs. - AfroSport TV 
South Africa: 10:00 hrs. - SuperSport Football
Japan: 17:00 hrs. -
Referee team

Referee
Kate JACEWICZ
1st assistant referee
Kyoung-Min Kim
2nd assistant referee
Joanna Kate Charaktis
Fourth referee
Marta Huerta de Aza
Preliminary press conference

Catalina Perez, Colombia goalkeeper

"Jamaica is very fast, with quick transitions and aggressiveness. We have to be ready to know how we are positioned and where we stand. I believe in this team. I feel that more pressure means more commitment, that's what I feel about this group. The love we have for our country is our greatest strength to face moments like this.

Lorne Donaldson, Jamaica coach

"You can never challenge a Jamaican. Whether it's their life experiences, the way they grew up or everything, we've seen it all. As a whole, whether it's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Sunshine Girls, Usain Bolt or Bob Marley, Jamaicans are resilient people. We are a small country, but we are not afraid of anything. A lot of Jamaicans are driven by that: we believe we can do anything."

Key player - Jamaica

Rebecca Spencer, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur of the FAWSL, is the key player for the Jamaicans. 

Spencer has kept a clean sheet in the current World Cup, conceding no goals in three matches.

Key player- Colombia

Linda Caicedo, the 18-year-old winger, who currently plays for Real Madrid Femenino, is the key player for the team coached by Nelson Abadía. 

Caicedo has two goals in the current World Cup, and Colombia's chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of this tournament depend on her performance.

History: Colombia vs Jamaica

This will be the first meeting in the World Cups for these two teams. 

Both squads have faced each other in events of the Olympic cycle, between in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, they faced each other with 2-1 for the Caribbean, while, a year later, they faced each other in the Pan American Games, with a 2-0 victory for the Cafeteras.

News - Jamaica

The Caribbean team finished second in its group, behind France, and left out Brazil, with whom it drew 0-0 on the last matchday, and Panama. 

The Jamaicans have the opportunity to continue making history and become the only CONCACAF team in the quarterfinals of this World Cup.

News - Colombia

The Colombian national team qualified as first in Group H, leaving out Germany and South Korea, and with the surprising Morocco in second place in the group. 

Precisely, on the last day of the group stage, Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco, so it will seek to improve its performance at the beginning of the direct elimination phases of this World Cup.

The stadium

The match will take place at AAMI Park, in the city of Melbourne (Australia), this will be the farewell of this venue of the current World Cup. 

It has a capacity of 30050 spectators. 

Photo: AAMI Park
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Colombia vs Jamaica match, valid for the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
