France vs Morocco: Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup
Where and how to watch France vs Morocco on TV and in real time?

France vs Morocco
Women's World Cup 2023 round of 16 match

Date: August 8, 2023

Time: 07 am ET

Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

Where to watch: Fifa+ and Cazé TV.

When is the match between France vs Morocco how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between France vs Morocco will kick off at 07 am ET, being played at the Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia, for the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV, and Fifa+ will broadcast live. You can check it all here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Morocco:

Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina e Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak e Tagnaout; Jraidi e Lahmari. 
Probable France:

Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard e Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro (Le Garrec) e Dali; Diani, Bacha e Le Sommer. 
Ben Zina:

Coach Reynald Pedros has adjusted the team after the beating his side took from Germany, adjusting the defense, especially with the entry of Ben Zina. She was benched against the Germans, came on and did very well in the next two games.

Ben Zina became famous for being the first player to wear the hijab in a World Cup match. And she became a mainstay of the national team.

France complete!

Coach Hervé Renard spared many starters for the final group game against Panama. The team still won 6-3. But now, in this decisive match with Morocco, the full complement of starters is back.

Renard will lead the defense and Le Sommer the attack. But there's a worry, with four players out with suspensions: Toletti, Karchaoui, Mateo and Kenza Dal. If they are yellow-carded and France advance, they will be out of the quarter-finals.

Morocco:

France-Morocco in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup is already a milestone for Moroccan soccer. The African side got off to a poor start in the competition, being thrashed 6-0 by Germany, who were hitherto one of the favorites to win the tournament. But wins over South Korea and Colombia, coupled with Germany's defeat of the Colombians, gave the Moroccans an unexpected and unprecedented place in the last 16.

Since then, it has been all history for Morocco, who go into the knockout phase as complete snipers. They will face the mighty France, who have not quite hit their stride but are unbeaten and have some of the best players in the world.

France:

France v Morocco in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup is the chance for the French to put to rest any doubts about their performances in the championship. The opening draw against Jamaica lit a yellow light, which continued even with wins over Brazil and Panama. After all, France won but failed to convince, playing a bureaucratic game far removed from the one that established them as one of the favorites for the Women's World Cup.

The six goals against Panama were a good response, but the three goals conceded in the same game left the feeling that France are not yet a stable team in the tournament. They will now face one of the surprises of the Women's World Cup, which went from a drubbing to historic qualification.

France eliminated Brazil at the World Cup
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between France and Morocco is valid for the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023.

The favorites take the field in France-Morocco in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. After being thrashed by the Brazilian national team in the group stage, the French face one of the biggest surprises of the championship already in the first round of the knockout stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, have plenty of history to tell even though we are only just starting the decisive phase. They beat surprise package Colombia in their final group game to send home none other than Germany. The French, then, should take note: Morocco's girls are used to surprising big favorites.

The ball rolls for France-Morocco at 07 am ET at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

Welcome to the France vs Morocco live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for round two in the Women's World Cup 2023 between two national teams: France vs Morocco. The teams face each other in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. Follow everything about the duel between the French and Moroccan here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
