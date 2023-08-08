France vs Morocco: Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch France vs Morocco on TV and in real time?
When is the match between France vs Morocco how to watch LIVE and in real time?
Probable Morocco:
Probable France:
Ben Zina:
Ben Zina became famous for being the first player to wear the hijab in a World Cup match. And she became a mainstay of the national team.
France complete!
Renard will lead the defense and Le Sommer the attack. But there's a worry, with four players out with suspensions: Toletti, Karchaoui, Mateo and Kenza Dal. If they are yellow-carded and France advance, they will be out of the quarter-finals.
Morocco:
Since then, it has been all history for Morocco, who go into the knockout phase as complete snipers. They will face the mighty France, who have not quite hit their stride but are unbeaten and have some of the best players in the world.
France:
The six goals against Panama were a good response, but the three goals conceded in the same game left the feeling that France are not yet a stable team in the tournament. They will now face one of the surprises of the Women's World Cup, which went from a drubbing to historic qualification.
TIME AND PLACE!
The favorites take the field in France-Morocco in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. After being thrashed by the Brazilian national team in the group stage, the French face one of the biggest surprises of the championship already in the first round of the knockout stage.
Morocco, meanwhile, have plenty of history to tell even though we are only just starting the decisive phase. They beat surprise package Colombia in their final group game to send home none other than Germany. The French, then, should take note: Morocco's girls are used to surprising big favorites.
The ball rolls for France-Morocco at 07 am ET at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 round of 16 match
Date: August 8, 2023
Time: 07 am ET
Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia
Where to watch: Fifa+ and Cazé TV.