Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match

Tune in here Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough Live Score!
How to watch Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Carabao Cup?
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM
Key player - Middlesbrough
In Middlesbrough the presence of Chuba Akpom stands out. The 27-year-old English player is one of the most outstanding players of the team. Last season he was the top scorer with 28 goals.
Key player - Huddersfield
In Huddersfield, the presence of Danny Ward stands out. The 32-year-old English player is one of the team's most outstanding players. Last season he was the top scorer with five goals.
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough history
These two teams have met 100 times. The statistics are in favor of Middlesbrough, who have been victorious on 44 occasions, while Huddersfield have won on 35 occasions, leaving a balance of 21 draws.
In the EFL Carabao Cup...
Referring to the EFL Carabao Cup, we only count one duel, where the statistics favor Huddersfield, who won that match in the third round of the 1996-97 season edition.
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough did not have the desired start to the season, as they lost at home to Millwall in the EFL Championship. Michael Carrick's team needs a victory that will help them to alleviate the bitter pill that the first official game brought them and qualifying to the next round will be the first important objective to be played from the start, taking into account that after reaching the final stretch with the possibility of fighting for promotion last season, they will have to reaffirm their good conditions.
Huddersfield
Huddersfield did not start the season in a good way, after their defeat at Plymouth Argyle on the first day of the EFL Championship. The team coached by Neil Warnock has an important task this time, as they will have to improve the discreet campaign they had last season and surely this first stumble makes them arrive with a lot of pressure to this match, knowing the obligation they have to win.