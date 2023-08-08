Stoke City vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup 2023
Image: Stoke City

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:58 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Stoke City vs West Brom live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs West Brom live, as well as the latest information from the Bet365 Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:53 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Stoke City vs West Brom online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Stoke City vs West Brom can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:48 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Stoke City vs West Brom international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs West Brom match on August 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 pm

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 10:45 am

Colombia: 12:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 2:45 p.m.

India: 10:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45pm

Australia: 02:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.

2:43 AM2 hours ago

Stoke City Statement

Alex Neil spoke ahead of the match: "It's easy to say that once you've won a game, but what I do think is that sometimes when you go into certain clubs, I think there can be a stiffness. I think that happened to me here. I'm not just talking about the squad, I'm talking about the club in general."

"I felt we needed a renewal, a reboot. We talked about it all summer and I think we've changed a lot of things off the field and on the field, and I think you can tell there's a lot of energy, I think you can tell there's a lot of enthusiasm, I think you can tell there's a lot of passion. I remember one of the fans, when we were in Spain, shouting: 'We need passion! I think you saw passion today.

2:38 AM2 hours ago

West Brom's final lineup

A. Palmer; C. Townsend, C. Kipre, S. Ajayi, D. Furlong; O. Yokuslu, N. Chalobah, M. Phillips, J. Molumby, J. Wallace; B. Thomas-Asante.
2:33 AM2 hours ago

Stoke City's final lineup

M. Travers; K. Hoever, M. Rose, B. Wilmot, E. Stevens; J. Laurent, B. Pearson, J. Laurent, A. Vidigal, D. Johnson, J. Brown; R. Mmaee.
2:28 AM2 hours ago

How does West Brom arrive?

West Brom come into this match after losing to Blackburn Rovers two goals to one, Albion will go all out for a win.
2:23 AM2 hours ago

How does Stoke City arrive?

Stoke City comes into this match after beating Rotherham four goals to one, the locals will be looking for a victory in this debut.

2:18 AM2 hours ago

The Stoke City vs West Brom match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City vs West Brom will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, located in Toulouse, France. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:13 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Stoke City vs West Brom live stream of Matchday 1 of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at the Bet365 Stadium, at 2:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo