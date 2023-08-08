Millwall FC vs Reading FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Millwall FC vs Reading FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millwall FC vs Reading FC live, as well as the latest information from The Den Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Millwall FC vs Reading FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Millwall FC vs Reading FC live on TV and online?
The Millwall FC vs Reading FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Millwall vs Reading FC match?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Millwall vs Reading FC del 8 de Agosto de 2023 en varios países:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brasil: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
España: 20:45 hrs. - DAZN
México: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Perú: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Reading FC
One of the key players in Reading FC is Andy Carroll, the 34-year-old English-born center forward has played one game so far in League One 2023-2024, in which he has failed to assist or score.
Key player at Millwall FC
One of the players to watch out for at Millwall FC is Romain Esse, the 29-year-old English-born center forward has played one game so far in England's second division with one assist.
History Millwall vs Crystal Palace
In total, the two sides have met 49 times, Reading FC dominate the record with 18 wins, there have been 15 draws and Millwall FC have won 16.
In terms of goals, Millwall have the edge with 67 goals to Reading FC's 64.
Actuality - Reading FC
Reading FC has not been having a good performance so far in its local league; the League One, as it currently occupies the 18th place in the table with zero points, this after playing one match; of which they did not win any, did not draw any and lost one, in addition, they have not scored goals but have conceded one, for a goal difference of -1.
- Last five matches
Actuality - Millwall
Millwall has been performing a good campaign so far in the second division of England, because after playing one match, is in the ninth position of the table with three points, this product of a win, zero draws and zero defeats, has also scored one goal, but has conceded zero for a goal difference of +1.
- Last five matches
The match will be played at The Den Stadium
The match between Millwall FC and Reading FC will take place at The Den Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium where Millwall FC plays its home matches, was built in 1993 and has a capacity for approximately 20,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
