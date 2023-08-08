Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic match for Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic of August 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Wigan Athletic last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Wrexham last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ben Foster, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell, Ryan Barnett, Andrew Cannon, Thomas O'Connor, James Jones, Jacob Mendy, Elliott Lee, Sam Dalby, and Paul Mullin.
Ben Foster, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell, Ryan Barnett, Andrew Cannon, Thomas O'Connor, James Jones, Jacob Mendy, Elliott Lee, Sam Dalby, and Paul Mullin.
Wigan Athletic Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Wigan Athletic's offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance if they are to win. Forward Charlie Wyke (#17) is a fundamental piece of the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Tom Pearce (#3) who plays defensive back and is a very skillful assist player. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played against Wigan Athletic multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Sam Tickle (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the English League One, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Tuesday.
Wigan Athletic in the tournament
Wigan Athletic is in the last place of the English League One, it has -5 points after 1 game won, 0 drawn and 0 lost. Their objective in the Carabao Cup is to reach the last round and to achieve this they must win the match. Their last game was against Derby County on 5 August, the game ending in a 2-1 win at Pride Park Stadium and thus they clinched another tournament win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Wrexham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Wrexham's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against Wigan Athletic. The Welsh player Jordan Davies (#7) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Forward Ollie Palmer (#9) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 40-year-old goalkeeper Ben Foster (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the English League Two, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Tuesday.
Wrexham in the tournament
Wrexham had a bad start in the 2023-2024 season of the English League Two, they are in the twenty-first position of the general table after 0 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss with 0 points. In the first round of the tournament they will face a team with a good level and they must win to advance to the next phase of the tournament. Their last game was on August 5, it resulted in a 5-3 loss against the Milton Keynes Dons in the SToK Cae Ras and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.v
The stadium
The SToK Cae Ras is located in the city of Wrexham, Wales. It will host this match, has a capacity of 15,500 spectators and is the home of Wrexham Football Club of English League Two. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1872 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Wales.