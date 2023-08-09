Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
¿LEAGUES CUP EN MÉXICO?
DEFENDS LIGA MX
"Here the League started in Mexico, day two or three. Some teams are more concerned about injury issues, issues of players being at 100 (percent), issues of many things because when it's over you have to play the League."
WHY CAN'T THE MX LEAGUE BE RESUMED FOR THE ELIMINATED TEAMS?
"It is an issue we share with MLS and the rule is very clear. Between now and August 18 the leagues are at a standstill, because today is the Leagues Cup and the teams that are fighting for it are still in the competition."
PRIZES FOR PARTICIPATING
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF THE LEAGUES CUP?
The Leagues Cup also aims to strengthen ties between the leagues and promote soccer in the region.
THE WAIT IS OVER
OFFICIAL
As a result of forecasted thunderstorms, the @LeaguesCup Round of 16 match originally scheduled for today, August 7 between Philadelphia Union & @NewYorkRedBulls has been rescheduled for tomorrow, August 8 at 8PM ET at Subaru Park.
🔗: https://t.co/NvjrPsQ3MB#DOOP pic.twitter.com/dcu0vsu29F
POSTPONED MATCH
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs New York RB Live Score
What time is Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match for Leagues Cup 2023?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 7, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
August 7, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
August 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
August 7, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
August 7, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
August 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
August 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
August 8, 2023
|
0:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
August 7, 2023
|
17:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
August 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this New York Red Bull player:
Watch out for this Phialdelphia Union player:
LAST LINE UP NEW YORK RB
PHILADELPHIA UNION LAST LINE UP
BACKGROUND
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Subaru Park was opened in June 2010 and has a capacity of about 18,500 spectators in its soccer configuration. The stadium has been the site of numerous MLS matches, as well as other sporting and cultural events.
NARROW VICTORY
TO KEEP ON GROWING
Although the hosts were considered overwhelming favorites to advance based on their performance in both this tournament and the Major League Soccer season, the matchup resulted in an unexpected outcome. The Washington DC team presented a solid defensive organization and demonstrated their offensive potential when given the chance. A thrilling penalty shootout culminated in a 5-4 scoreline in favor of the home side. On the Union side, the only penalty miss came from Daniel Gazdag, while Rooney's team was unable to convert with Durkin and Pedro Santos.
