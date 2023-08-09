Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
Photo: Philadelphia Union

ADVERTISEMENT

7:31 PMa minute ago

¿LEAGUES CUP EN MÉXICO?

Tras ser eliminados en los 16vos de Final, el entrenador del Club León, Nicolás Larcamón, ha hablado al respecto sobre la competencia que se disputa en Estados Unidos y Canadá, dejando claro que el sistema de competencia debe ser parejo en cuanto a las sedes para desarrollar el torneo.
“Es una competencia planteada para un beneficio que se le otorga a los equipos de la MLS. Porque juegan en su cancha, en su ambiente y en su clima. Me encantaría que haya un segundo partido en León”
7:26 PM5 minutes ago

DEFENDS LIGA MX

Carlos Salcido attributes the presence of only five Liga MX teams in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup to a specific reason. According to his perspective, these teams (América, Toluca, Tigres, Monterrey and Querétaro) have advanced due to particular factors that have influenced their performance in the bi-national tournament.
"Here the League started in Mexico, day two or three. Some teams are more concerned about injury issues, issues of players being at 100 (percent), issues of many things because when it's over you have to play the League."
7:26 PM5 minutes ago

WHY CAN'T THE MX LEAGUE BE RESUMED FOR THE ELIMINATED TEAMS?

The Leagues Cup has advanced to its Final Phase, and this development has led to the elimination of more than half of the Mexican teams that participated in the tournament. The decision to postpone the resumption of Liga MX until after the end of the Leagues Cup is aimed at focusing attention on the international tournament according to Miker Arriola
"It is an issue we share with MLS and the rule is very clear. Between now and August 18 the leagues are at a standstill, because today is the Leagues Cup and the teams that are fighting for it are still in the competition."
7:21 PM11 minutes ago

PRIZES FOR PARTICIPATING

The 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup plans to offer a total prize purse of US$40 million, which will be distributed among the 47 participating teams, according to ESPN reports. The team that wins the tournament will receive a sum of US$2 million as a reward for its victory. For each match played, a payment of US$100,000 will be awarded, plus an additional US$50,000 for each victory, as reported by the AS newspaper.
7:20 PM11 minutes ago

WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF THE LEAGUES CUP?

 The tournament has been organized jointly by MLS and Liga MX, with the goal of providing exciting matches between teams from both leagues and giving fans an opportunity to watch some of the best clubs in North America compete.
The Leagues Cup also aims to strengthen ties between the leagues and promote soccer in the region.
7:14 PM18 minutes ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for the Leagues Cup is over, the soccer actions are back with all the emotions that come with them, more goals, more controversy and above all more soccer between different teams from Liga MX and MLS. In this match, Philadelphia Union and New York RB will face each other as part of the round of 16 where both clubs will try to stay alive in the competition. 
7:15 PMa day ago

OFFICIAL

We will have to wait until tomorrow to follow the Leagues Cup 2023 match-up 
7:14 PMa day ago

POSTPONED MATCH

Due to rain with risk of lightning, the match is postponed to tomorrow at 18:00 (CDMX) and 20:00 (USA).
6:55 PMa day ago

LEAGUES CUP IN MEXICO?

After being eliminated in the Round of 16, Club León coach Nicolás Larcamón has spoken about the competition that will be played in the United States and Canada, making it clear that the competition system must be even in terms of the venues for the tournament.
"It is a competition designed for the benefit of MLS teams. Because they play on their field, in their environment and in their climate. I would love for there to be a second match in León."
6:49 PMa day ago

DEFENDS LIGA MX

Carlos Salcido attributes the presence of only five Liga MX teams in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup to a specific reason. According to his perspective, these teams (América, Toluca, Tigres, Monterrey and Querétaro) have advanced due to particular factors that have influenced their performance in the bi-national tournament.
"Here the League started in Mexico, day two or three. Some teams are more worried about injury issues, issues of players being at 100 (percent), issues of many things because when it's over you have to play the League."
6:48 PMa day ago

WHY CAN'T THE MX LEAGUE BE RESUMED FOR THE ELIMINATED TEAMS?

The Leagues Cup has advanced to its Final Phase, and this development has led to the elimination of more than half of the Mexican teams that participated in the tournament. The decision to postpone the resumption of Liga MX until after the end of the Leagues Cup is intended to focus attention on the international tournament according to Miker Arriola
"It is an issue we share with MLS and the rule is very clear. Between now and August 18 the leagues are at a standstill, because today is the Leagues Cup and the teams that are fighting for it are still in the competition."
6:35 PMa day ago

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE LEAGUES CUP?

The tournament has been organized jointly by MLS and Liga MX, with the goal of providing exciting matches between teams from both leagues and giving fans an opportunity to watch some of the best clubs in North America compete.
The Leagues Cup also aims to strengthen ties between the leagues and promote soccer in the region.
6:34 PMa day ago

PRIZES FOR PARTICIPATION

The 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup plans to offer a total prize purse of US$40 million, which will be distributed among the 47 participating teams, according to reports from ESPN. The team that wins the tournament will receive a sum of US$2 million as a reward for its victory. For each match played, a payment of US$100,000 will be awarded, plus an additional US$50,000 for each victory, as reported by the AS newspaper.
6:31 PMa day ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for the Leagues Cup is over, the soccer actions are back with all the emotions that come with them, more goals, more controversy and above all more soccer between different teams from Liga MX and MLS. In this match, Philadelphia Union and New York RB will face each other as part of the round of 16 where both clubs will try to stay alive in the competition. 
7:00 AM2 days ago

Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs New York RB Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs New York RB match.
6:55 AM2 days ago

What time is Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match for Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB  of 7th August in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 7, 2023

19:30 ET

Apple TV

Argentina

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Bolivia

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Brazil

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Chile

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Colombia

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Ecuador

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Spain

August 8, 2023

0:30

Apple TV

Mexico

August 7, 2023

17:30

Apple TV

Peru

August 7, 2023

18:30 

Apple TV
6:50 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this New York Red Bull player:

For this match, the player to watch will be; Dante Vanzeir. The current New York Red Bull forward has been a key player for the victories obtained in the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.


6:45 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this Phialdelphia Union player:

For this match, the player to watch will be; Julian Carranza. The current forward for Phialdelphia Union has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.


6:40 AM2 days ago

LAST LINE UP NEW YORK RB

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel, Cameron Harper, Andrés Reyes, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin, Omir Fernandez, Daniel Edelman, Frankie Amaya, Luginhas, Tom Barlow y Dante
6:35 AM2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA UNION LAST LINE UP

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo, José Martínez, Jesus Añez, Kai Wagner, Daniel Gazdag, Mijael Uhre y Julián Carranza.
6:30 AM2 days ago

BACKGROUND

Philadelphia Union and New York RB have met on a total of 41 occasions (17 Union wins, 10 draws, 14 NY Red Bull wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, the Philadelphia Union have the edge with 55 goals to New York's 52. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the current season where New York lost 0-1 to Philadelphia Union. 
6:25 AM2 days ago

ABOUT THE STADIUM

The stadium where the Philadelphia Union plays is called "Subaru Park", formerly known as "PPL Park" and "Talen Energy Stadium". It is located in Chester, Pennsylvania, near the Delaware River. It is the home soccer stadium of the Philadelphia Union, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in the United States.

Subaru Park was opened in June 2010 and has a capacity of about 18,500 spectators in its soccer configuration. The stadium has been the site of numerous MLS matches, as well as other sporting and cultural events.

6:20 AM2 days ago

NARROW VICTORY

New York RB emerged victorious in the round of 32 with a narrow 1-0 score. In an exciting, action-packed matchup, the team demonstrated their prowess in both defense and attack. The only goal of the match came at a crucial moment, sealing the victory for New York RB and securing their advancement to the next stage of the tournament. Their outstanding performance in this match highlights their determination and skills on the field, cementing their position as a team to be reckoned with in the competition.
6:15 AM2 days ago

TO KEEP ON GROWING

Philadelphia Union had a tough challenge, but successfully advanced! In a thrilling penalty shootout series, the Union overcame Wayne Rooney-led DC United, securing their place in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. After a scoreless draw during regulation time at Subaru Park, the Union proved their prowess from the penalty spot.

Although the hosts were considered overwhelming favorites to advance based on their performance in both this tournament and the Major League Soccer season, the matchup resulted in an unexpected outcome. The Washington DC team presented a solid defensive organization and demonstrated their offensive potential when given the chance. A thrilling penalty shootout culminated in a 5-4 scoreline in favor of the home side. On the Union side, the only penalty miss came from Daniel Gazdag, while Rooney's team was unable to convert with Durkin and Pedro Santos.

6:10 AM2 days ago

The international adventure begins

Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round.
6:05 AM2 days ago

Kick-off time

The Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match will be played at Saburo Park, in Philadelphia, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
6:00 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo