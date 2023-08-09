Tigres vs Monterrey LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Leagues Cup 2023 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup is expected to offer a total prize purse of US$40 million, which will be distributed among the 47 participating teams, according to reports from ESPN. The team that wins the tournament will receive US$2 million as a reward for its victory. For each match played, a payment of US$100,000 will be awarded, plus an additional US$50,000 for each victory, as reported by the AS newspaper.
The last time the Monterrey teams faced each other on U.S. soil was during the 2010 Interliga, a tournament that took place at Robertson Stadium in Houston on January 6, 2010. In that match, the teams tied 1-1. It is worth noting that at that time, the tIGRES team had central defender Tano Ortiz in its ranks. Now, 13 years after that match, Ortiz will once again be present at a Clasico Regio, but this time from the bench and as Monterrey's coach.
The wait for the Leagues Cup is over, soccer action is back with all the emotions that come with it, more goals, more controversy and, above all, more soccer between different teams from Liga MX and MLS. In this match, Tigres and Monterrey will face each other as part of the round of 16, where both clubs will try to stay alive in the competition.
What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of 8th august in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 8, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
August 8, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
August 8, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
August 8, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
August 8, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
August 8, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
August 8, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
August 9, 2023
|
3:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
August 8, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
August 8, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordi Cortizo. The current Monterrey striker has been a key player in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Monterrey's last lineup:
E. Andrada; S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo; M. Meza, L. Romo, O. Govea, J. Rojas; J. Cortizo, G. Berterame.
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Andre Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres attacker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Tigres' last lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, Samir, J. Angulo; J. Vigón, R. Carioca; L. Quiñones, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
Background:
Tigres and Monterrey have met on a total of 63 occasions (24 feline wins, 21 draws, 18 gang wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of Tigres. In terms of goals, it is Tigres who have the advantage with 82 goals against Monterrey's 66. Their last meeting dates back to the second leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals where Tigres defeated Monterrey 0-1.
About the Stadium
BBVA Compass Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Houston, Texas, United States. It was opened in 2012 and became the home of the Houston Dynamo soccer team of Major League Soccer and the Houston Dash women's soccer team of the National Women's Soccer League.
The stadium has a capacity of around 22,000 spectators and is designed to offer a close-to-the-field experience, which creates a vibrant and energetic atmosphere during matches. In addition to being used for soccer matches, BBVA Compass Stadium has also hosted other sporting events, concerts and community activities.
Denting the champion's crown
In the context of the Leagues Cup Round of 32, in which Major League Soccer teams had been showing remarkable dominance, Rayados de Monterrey managed to restore Mexican soccer's pride on Friday by defeating the Portland Timbers by a score of 1-0. Just minutes before halftime with the score tied at 0-0, Maxi Meza took center stage by scoring a crucial goal to give Monterrey the lead in the 45th minute, making it 1-0 as Monterrey qualified for the Round of 16.
To prove the champion's paternity
Tigres managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup in a thrilling penalty shootout series, in which they defeated Vancouver in a tension-filled confrontation, after a one-goal draw in regulation time. The Canadian team actively sought victory and managed to score an impressive goal nine minutes into the match, courtesy of Pedro Vite. However, Tigres responded and equalized in the 53rd minute with a powerful shot by André Pierre-Gignac. In the penalty shootout, the Mexicans emerged as the victors with a final score of 5-3. Nahuel, the Tigres goalkeeper, managed to save a crucial penalty, and Fernando Gorriarán scored the decisive goal that sealed their passage to the next round of the tournament.
The international adventure begins
Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. In this match, Tigres vs Monterrey will face each other as part of the first phase matches, two clubs belonging to Liga MX that want to continue transcending in the most important competition at club level and put the name of the Mexican League on a high level, demonstrating that CONCACAF continues to be dominated by Mexican clubs.
The Tigres vs Monterrey match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston, Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
