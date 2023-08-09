LAFC vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LAFC vs Real Salt Lake in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Real Salt Lake match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is LAFC vs Real Salt Lake match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Real Salt Lake of August 08th in several countries:
Mexico: 20:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Chile: 21:30 p.m.
Colombia: 20:30 hours
Peru: 20:30 hours
USA: 22:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 22:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is LAFC coming?
The locals come from winning against Juarez 7-1 in their last meeting, having in their last 5 games, 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this game, to move to the next . LAFC 7 - 1 FC Juarez, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup Minnesota United FC 1 - 1 LAFC, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA LAFC 3 - 0 St. Louis CITY SC, Jul. 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer LAFC 1 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, July 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer LA Galaxy 2 - 1 LAFC, July 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
How is Real Salt Lake doing?
The visitors won 1-3 against Leon in the previous Leagues Cup match, in their last 5 matches they have had a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
León 1 - 3 Real Salt Lake, Aug. 4, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 3 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
Real Salt Lake 3 - 1 New York Red Bulls, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Sporting Kansas City 2 - 2 Real Salt Lake ,Jul. 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this LAFC player
Denis Bouanga, Gabonese attacker born in France, 28 years old, has been in charge of being the scorer of the Angelinos in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 19 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 12 goals in his account, plus 3 assists, so it is expected to be present again, he already has 1 game and 3 goals in this tournament.
Watch out for this Real Salt Lake player
Cristian Arango, 28 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the scorer of Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has managed to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, plus 2 assists, so it is expected to be present again, he already has 3 games and 2 goals in this tournament.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Real Salt Lake match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at BMO Stadium at 22:30.