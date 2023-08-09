Toluca vs Minnesota United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Toluca vs Minnesota United live from the Leagues Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Toluca vs Minnesota United live for the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16, as well as the latest information from Allianz Field. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Minnesota United online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Toluca vs Minnesota United match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 19 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 20 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 19 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 18 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 18 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 20 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 00 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 18 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 18 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 19 hours on Apple TV
Maxi Araujo, a must see player!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 6 goals and 4 assists so far this regular season, becoming a great benchmark on the pitch. What Araujo should focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and combining better with the likes of Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace throughout the season.
How does Toluca arrive?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, losing to one of the last places, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the MX League. Some interesting players in this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first commitments against Necaxa and Cruz Azul. For this season the team made many moves with important casualties and the incorporation of Tomás Belmonte, Jesús Angulo, Braian Samudio and Robert Morales. Currently the team is in ninth place in the table with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss.
Emanuel Reynoso, a must see player!
The Minnesota United midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 6 goals and 3 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Minnesota. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and mates better with players like Bongokuhle Hlongwane to form a lethal forward.
How does Minnesota get here?
The Minnesota team goes to their home, Allianz Field, to face Toluca and continue their path in the Leagues Cup. They are in tenth place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 7 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses to reach 28 points. Those from Minnesota will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Emmanuel Reynoso, Teemu Pukki, Wil Trapp, DJ Taylor and Franco Fragapane, as well as the addition of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to strengthen the team's offense. Those from Minnesota will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Field located in the city of Minnesota will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Leagues Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Toluca vs Minnesota United live match, corresponding to the duel of the Eighth Final of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at Allianz Field, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.