America vs Nashville SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

America vs Nashville SC Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Nashville SC match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the America vs Nashville SC match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game America vs Nashville SC of August 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 1:00 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Apple TV and Nu9ve.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Nashville SC last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, C.J. Sapong, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Alex Muyl.
America last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Leo Suárez.
America Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to America's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against Nashville SC. Colombian player Julián Quiñones (#33) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Diego Valdés (#10) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Luis Malagón (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Monday.
America in the tournament
In the same way as Nashville SC, América advanced to the next round by getting second place in Group D of the Leagues Cup. The Mexican team will try to get the victory on the road and must not waste any opportunity to win in order to advance to the next round. In the round of 32 he got his ticket by beating the Chicago Fire as a visitor and is one of the favorites to win the tournament. Their last game was on August 4, 2023, they won 1-0 against the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium and thus achieved their second victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Nashville SC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Nashville SC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against America. Haitian player Fafà Picault (#7) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Monday. Defender Daniel Lovitz (#2) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Alec Kann (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Nashville SC in the tournament
The Nashville soccer team advanced to the next round by taking second place in Group G of the Leagues Cup with Toluca and Colorado. In the tie of 32, they got their ticket by beating Cincinnati away, Nashville SC seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and try to win to start the next round. Their last game was on August 4 and ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Mexican league, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
GEODIS Park is located in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Nashville SC, a Major League Soccer team. It was inaugurated on May 1, 2022 and cost 335 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup 2023: America vs Nashville SC!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.