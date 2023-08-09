Internacional vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Internacional vs River Plate live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Internacional vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Beira-Rio Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Internacional vs River Plate online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Internacional vs River Plate can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Internacional vs River Plate match of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 second leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Internacional vs River Plate match on August 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
River Plate Statement
Manuel Lanzini spoke after his return to the Argentine team: "I'm very excited, eager to start. I'm very happy to be here and to wear these colors again. I come to a totally different River than the one I left and with the illusion of all the fans. I never doubted it, I am a guy who likes to listen to everything but River was always a priority at a time when I think it was the best for my career".
"I am a River fan and my dream was to play in the club's first team. I love scoring goals against Boca because I'm a River fan."
River Plate's final lineup
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Nicolás De la Cruz, Nacho Fernández or Pablo Solari, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltrán.
Internacional's last line-up
Sergio Rochet; Fabricio Bustos; Vitão, Gabriel Mercado, Renê; Joao Cardoso, Carlos de Pena, Charles Aránguiz; Alan Patrick, Enner Valencia and Wanderson.
How does River Plate arrive?
River Plate did not have a preparation match for the second leg, the Argentineans tried to keep training and arrive in good rhythm to this important match in order to keep the advantage.
How does Internacional arrive?
Internacional arrives to this match after a two-goal draw against Corinthians, the Brazilians will go all out to get a victory and try to qualify.
The Internacional vs River Plate match will be played at the Beira-Rio Stadium.
The Internacional vs River Plate match will be played at the Beira-Rio Stadium, located in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Internacional vs River Plate live stream, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The match will take place at the Beira-Rio Stadium at 20:00.