Panathianaikos vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 9, 2023

14:00 ET

  

Argentina

August 9, 2023

16:00

  

Bolivia

August 9, 2023

13:00

  

Brazil

August 9, 2023

16:00

  

Chile

August 9, 2023

16:00

  

Colombia

August 9, 2023

13:00

  

Ecuador

August 9, 2023

13:00

  

Spain

August 9, 2023

20:00 

  

Mexico

August 9, 2023

12:00

  

Peru

August 9, 2023

14:00 

  
Watch out for this Marseille player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Marseille's iconic center forward Dimitri Payet. The French striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Dimitri Payet knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Marseille.

Marseille's final lineup:

Pau; C. Mbemba, L. Balerdi, S. Kolasinac; I. Kabore, M. Guendonzi, J. Veretout, J. Clauss; R. Malinovsky, D. Payet; A. Sanchez.
Watch out for this Panathianaikos player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Panathinaikos' iconic center forward Sebastian Palacios. The Argentinian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sebastian Palacios knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Panathianaikos.

Latest Panathianaikos line-up:

A. Brignoli; G. Kotsiras, T. Jedvaj, H. Magnússon, J. Carlos; R. Pérez, F. Duricic, T. Vilhena; S. Palacios, A. Sporar, Bernar.
Background:

Panathinaikos and Marseille have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium

The Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Athens, Greece. It was inaugurated in 1922 and is one of the oldest and most emblematic stadiums in the country. The stadium is named after Apostolos Nikolaidis, a legendary Greek footballer who played for Panathinaikos FC and was also the founder of the Greek Footballers Association.

Originally, the stadium was built to host the matches of Panathinaikos FC, one of the most successful and popular soccer clubs in Greece. For much of its history, the stadium has been the home of Panathinaikos and has been the scene of numerous memorable moments in Greek soccer.

Aiming to be among the top teams

Marseille, with a history rooted in the footballing passion of the Spanish coast, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Marseille have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Seeking to qualify

On the one hand, Panathinaikos qualified for the Champions League playoffs after winning the Greek Super League and having overcome the first stage of the playoffs, where they defeated Dnipro in two round-robin matches with a 5-3 aggregate score in favor of the Greek team. Now they will have the toughest test for them, even though they have not yet reached the group stage, as they will have to face Marseille in two 90-minute games, a French team that is looking to be in the next edition of the Champions League and will not let go of the opportunity to qualify for the group stage to compete with the elite of European soccer.
The first big game of the season

For several clubs that managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the most important competition in the world will begin at the end of August and the beginning of September, however, for some, the opportunity to touch the glory in one of the most prestigious competitions in European football will begin from the second week of August with the start of the qualifying rounds to define which teams will be filling the remaining slots for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
Kick-off time

The Panathianaikos vs Marseille match will be played at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, in Athens, Greece. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Panathianaikos vs Marseille!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
