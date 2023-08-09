Al-Shorta vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arab Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al-Shorta vs Al Nassr Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“Al-Nassr’s players have a high technical value. We're going to play against them very carefully, because it's very difficult. It's an important match, and losing it means leaving and there's no way. room for compensation.”
“Will it be? It's a strong match, but we have great motivation against the elite of world football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and others", commented Karrar Amer, Al-Shorta player.
How does Al-Shorta arrive?
Speak up, Talisca!
Talisca also denied the Besiktas coach.
“Contrary to the false news that has emerged recently, I would like to make it clear that I have no ongoing negotiations with any club”, said the Brazilian striker.
“I have no intention of leaving Al Nassr. I am very happy here and have just renewed my contract for another three years."
“I remain focused on our competitions and the promising year ahead”, he added.
Speak up, Luis Castro!
“Our goal is always arrive at the; final, especially in this tournament that features differentiated levels and high quality players. É It is true that fatigue has started to show in many teams, but the objective remains the same in the end. Our team is here to help. It is prepared and in excellent condition, and we know well what is important to us. If this is required in a game against an opponent who plays with a great defensive plan, and has quality players on the wing, I promise the fans that we will do our best against a strong opponent.”