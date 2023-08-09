Al-Shorta vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arab Champions League
“ It is an important game for us, because the opponent has players at the highest level, whether local or foreign”, said Ahmed Salah, coach of Al-Shorta.

“Al-Nassr’s players have a high technical value. We're going to play against them very carefully, because it's very difficult. It's an important match, and losing it means leaving and there's no way. room for compensation.”

“Will it be? It's a strong match, but we have great motivation against the elite of world football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and others", commented Karrar Amer, Al-Shorta player.

How does Al-Shorta arrive?

O Al-Shorta arrives for the confrontation with two wins, one defeat and one draw. The team eliminated Al-Sadd in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
“I hope the match will be very competitive and strong, but in any case our goal is to win. win and continue the walk towards the; Final. We are fully prepared and we hope to win titles in the presence of a great coach and players with big names."

Talisca also denied the Besiktas coach.

“Contrary to the false news that has emerged recently, I would like to make it clear that I have no ongoing negotiations with any club”, said the Brazilian striker.

“I have no intention of leaving Al Nassr. I am very happy here and have just renewed my contract for another three years."

“I remain focused on our competitions and the promising year ahead”, he added.

“Despite all the difficulties, the team's effort was crowned with success, and a difficult game awaits us against Al-Shorta, who defeated Al-Sadd, from Qatar, who was one of the contenders for the title”, he said.

“Our goal is always arrive at the; final, especially in this tournament that features differentiated levels and high quality players. É It is true that fatigue has started to show in many teams, but the objective remains the same in the end. Our team is here to help. It is prepared and in excellent condition, and we know well what is important to us. If this is required in a game against an opponent who plays with a great defensive plan, and has quality players on the wing, I promise the fans that we will do our best against a strong opponent.”

Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozović, Seko Fofana, Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
How does Al Nassr arrive?

 Al Nassr comes to the game undefeated. There were four games, with two wins and two draws. The team commanded by Cristiano Ronaldo scored eight goals.
The game will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Al-Shorta vs Al Nassr game will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Arab Champions League: Al-Shorta vs Al Nassr live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
