AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

Tune in here AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City in a EFL Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City match in the EFL Cup.
What time is AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City match for EFL Cup?
This is the start time of the game AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City of August 06th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Keep an eye on this Coventry City player
England defender, born in Scotland, Kyle McFadzean 36 years old has performed well, the striker has played his first game in his local league, 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this AFC Wimbledon player
The attacker from Iraq, Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi 21 years old has performed well, the striker has played his first game in his local league, 0 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in the last season he scored 10 goals in 15 games.
How is AFC Wimbledon doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Grimsby Town, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Grimsby Town 0 - 0 AFC Wimbledon, Aug. 5, 2023, England League Two
Grimsby Town 1 - 0 AFC Wimbledon, May 8, 2023, England League Two
AFC Wimbledon 1 - 1 Tranmere Rovers, Apr. 29, 2023, League Two England
AFC Wimbledon 1 - 5 Swindon Town, Apr. 22, 2023, England League Two
Stevenage 2 - 1 AFC Wimbledon, Apr. 15, 2023, England League Two
How are Coventry City coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Middlesbrough, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leicester City 2 - 1 Coventry City, Aug. 6, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 1 - 1 Luton Town, May 27, 2023, English Championship
Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Coventry City, May 17, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 0 - 0 Middlesbrough, May 14, 2023, English Championship
Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Coventry City, May 8, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City EFL Cup match. The match will take place at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, at 14:45 pm.