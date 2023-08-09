Bristol City vs Oxford United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch English League Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Bristol City vs Oxford United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Oxford were beaten 2-0 in the opening round of this season's Division 3 last Saturday.
Oxford United
Oxford United, on the other hand, have been playing in the English 3rd division for a long time, since the 2016/2017 season, when they climbed from the 4th division. It is a team that has already come close to access, but the expectation is to remain in the 3rd division.
Bristol City
Bristol City have been playing in England's second tier, the Championship, for a long time. And they play more to stay up than to compete for access. And they know that in a knockout competition like this they can surprise and go far. In a match like this, they feel the obligation to advance because they are playing at home and against inferior opponents.
TIME AND PLACE!
We are still in the early stages of the competition, where there are duels between teams from the lower echelons of English soccer, who are looking to move on to the next stages, where they may meet opponents from the Premier League.
So, as the start of the championships and, consequently, the first stages of the second most important tournament in English soccer is still very fresh, we will look at some statistics from the beginning of this season to analyze the clash between Bristol City and Oxford United.
The ball rolls for Bristol City v Oxford United at 2:45 pm at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.
English League Cup
Date: August 9, 2023
Time: 2:45 pm ET
Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).