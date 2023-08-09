Bristol City vs Oxford United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch English League Cup
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Oxford United on TV and in real time?

Bristol City vs Oxford United
English League Cup

Date: August 9, 2023

Time: 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England

Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Bristol City vs Oxford United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bristol City and Oxford United will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, in the English League Cup. Referee O. Yates will be in charge, assisted by H. Gilroy and M. Webb. Star+ (streaming) broadcasts live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Oxford:

Beadle, Brown, Thorniley, E. Moore, Long, Brannagan, McEachran, Browne, Ruben Rodrigues, Goodrham e Harris.
Probable Bristol:

O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, Weimann, James, Knight, Cornick, Wells e Bell.
Oxford's hope:

Oxford United's hope is that it can do well in a Cup. It faces a superior team, away from home, but is affordable. It won't be a huge surprise if they progress here.

Oxford were beaten 2-0 in the opening round of this season's Division 3 last Saturday.

Bristol's debut of the season:

Bristol have played one game this season, a 1-1 draw at home to Preston in round 1 of the Championship last Saturday. Now they are favored to win and especially to advance.
Oxford United

Oxford United are in the third tier of the English Championship, League One. They narrowly missed out on relegation last season. They ended their 2022/2023 campaign with 47 points (11 wins, 14 draws and 21 losses). Only two more than Milton Keynes, twenty-first place, which topped the list of teams dispatched to League Two.

Oxford United, on the other hand, have been playing in the English 3rd division for a long time, since the 2016/2017 season, when they climbed from the 4th division. It is a team that has already come close to access, but the expectation is to remain in the 3rd division.

Bristol City

Bristol City played their first official match of the 2023/2024 season on Saturday, August 5. In the Championship, the Second Division of the English Championship, with the possibility of playing the field in the meeting with Preston North End, it was a 1-1 draw. 

Bristol City have been playing in England's second tier, the Championship, for a long time. And they play more to stay up than to compete for access. And they know that in a knockout competition like this they can surprise and go far. In a match like this, they feel the obligation to advance because they are playing at home and against inferior opponents.

Photo: Bristol
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bristol City and Oxford United is valid for the English Super Cup.

We are still in the early stages of the competition, where there are duels between teams from the lower echelons of English soccer, who are looking to move on to the next stages, where they may meet opponents from the Premier League.

So, as the start of the championships and, consequently, the first stages of the second most important tournament in English soccer is still very fresh, we will look at some statistics from the beginning of this season to analyze the clash between Bristol City and Oxford United.

The ball rolls for Bristol City v Oxford United at 2:45 pm at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

Welcome to the Bristol City vs Oxford United live stream

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for international friendly match between two teams from England: on one side Bristol City. While on the other side is the Oxford United team. Follow everything about the duel between the English here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
