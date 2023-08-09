2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16: Philadelphia Unioon vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch. team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls renew their rivalry in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup at Subaru Park.

After blitzing through the group stage, Philadelphia needed to rally in a tense penalty shootout in the Round of 32 against D.C. United with Olivier Mbaizo scoring the winner.

New York finished top of East 4 after wins against New England in a penalty shootout and a brace from Dante Vanzeir in a 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Omir Fernandez converted from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win over NYCFC in the Round of 32 to claim bragging rights in the Hudson River derby and a place in the last 16.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals where they will host Liga MX side Queretaro FC, who have been the surprise team of the tournament.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Tai Baribo has been in full training over the last few days and could feature for the first time since joining the club.

Philadelphia has no injury concerns or players suspended for this Round of 16 clash.

New York Red Bulls

Longtime Union striker Cory Burke, who signed with New York in the offseason, was not on the roster in the victory over NYCFC and his status remains unknown.

Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Lewis Morgan (hip), Steven Sserwadda (knee) and Dylan Nealis (hip) all remain sidelined.



Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel; Flach, Martinez, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, S. Nealis, Reyes, Harper; Luquinhas, Amaya, Edelman, Fernandez; Vanzeir, Manoel

Ones to watch

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

The best goalkeeper in MLS is in vintage form in the tournament, allowing just two goals in three matches while making 12 saves. Blake picked up a clean sheet in the victory over D.C. United.

Photo: Andy Lewis/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

He's been arguably New York's best player at the Leagues Cup, adapting brilliantly to the right-back position after normally playing in the midfield.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

His throw-ins, dynamic quality and bright personality make him one of the Red Bulls' most talented and interesting players.

Previous meetings

Earlier this season, Philadelphia defeated New York 1-0 on a 31st-minute penalty by Gazdag.

Alejandro Bedoya began the sequence by playing the ball into the box for Julian Carranza whose first touch forced Sean Nealis to stick out his arm and knock the Argentine to the ground.

Referee Joseph Dickerson gave the penalty and the call was confirmed after a lengthy VAR review and Gazdag finished into the low left corner, sending Carlos Coronel the wrong way.

The win extended the Union's unbeaten streak against the Red Bulls to ten matches.

The match will be televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV +.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.