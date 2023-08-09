Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town matchday 1 of the EFL Cup?
This is the kick-off time for Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town on August 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.
Brazil: 12:45 p.m.
Chile: 10:45 a.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45pm
Australia: 02:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 06:45
Leeds United Statement
Daniel Farke spoke ahead of this match, "I knew our fitness levels are already really good and I knew there would be chances, even at the end, and that we can keep the pressure high." "I said to them 'hey, this is our way of preparing, we're going to wear you down mentally but also physically and we can even turn the game around in the last few minutes of the game'.
"I think it's a big advantage when you have so much possession and there is a moment when the opponent is too exhausted or mentally drained, there will be chances."
Latest Shrewsbury Town line-up
M. Marosi; M. Feeney, T. Flanagan, J. Anderson; Winchester, T. Perry, N. Kenneh, T. Bayliss, J. Shipley; R. Bowman, D. Udoh.
Last Leeds United line-up
I. Meslier; L. Ayling, P. Strujik, L. Cooper, L. Hjelde; A. Gray, E. Ampadu, C. Summerville, L. Sinisterra, D. James; D. Gnonto.
How does Shrewsbury Town arrive?
Shrewsbury Town had their last friendly match against Cheltenham, a team against which they came out victorious by the minimum, arriving with a good rhythm to this competition.
How do Leeds United arrive?
Leeds United arrives to this first official match of the season after a 2-2 draw against Cardiff, the team will be looking for goals and their first win.
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town will be played at the Elland Road Stadium.
The Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town match will be played at the Elland Road Stadium, located in Leeds United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
