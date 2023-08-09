Salzburg vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Salzburg

12:58 AM14 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Salzburg vs Inter live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salzburg vs Inter live, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.
12:53 AM19 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Salzburg vs Inter live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Salzburg vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:48 AM24 minutes ago

What time is the Salzburg vs Inter match corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the 2023-2024 season?

This is the kick-off time for the Salzburg vs Inter match on August 9, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 09:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 5:00 a.m.

South Africa: 18:00 hours

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours

12:43 AM29 minutes ago

Inter Quotes

Yann Sommer spoke ahead of the match and after his arrival: "There are several reasons that prompted me to come to Inter: this is an important club at Italian and world level, with a great tradition. Playing for a team like Inter represents a new challenge in my career. I can't wait to play at the San Siro to see the fans and experience the atmosphere of Milan: it's good to be here."

"I don't know, I just know that I'm eager to challenge new opponents and new strikers with Inter, hoping to achieve great success in stadiums I don't know: everything is new to me" .

"I am an explosive goalkeeper, I try to be brave helping my teammates even with my feet, becoming an extra option for them when the ball is in our half. I try to transmit confidence and tranquility to them, always trying to be constant ". "Yes, that's one of the reasons why I'm happy to be able to play for Inter. Simone Inzaghi is a coach who loves to build from the bottom, as he has shown in recent seasons. This is my style of play, I like to be an extra option for the team's game and face the pressure of the opponent ". "It means a lot to me, it's something I'm proud of. There are many legendary goalkeepers who have played here: I'm really looking forward to wearing this shirt and playing at San Siro in front of the fans. I want to tell you this: I'm happy to be here and proud to play for Inter, I can't wait to meet you and feel the great strength that you transmit to the stadium".

12:38 AM34 minutes ago

Latest Inter line-up

F. Stankovic; A. Bastoni, F. Acerbi, M. Darmian; F. Dimarco, H. Mjitaryan, H. Calhanoglu, N. Barella, D. Dumfries; L. Martinez, M. Thuram.
12:33 AM39 minutes ago

Last Salzburg line-up

A. Schlager; A. Dedic, O. Soler, S. Pavlovic, A. Terzic; L. Gourna-Douath; M. Bidstrup, M. Kjawegaard, A. Forson; R. Si mi, K. Konaté.
12:28 AM44 minutes ago

How does Inter arrive?

Inter comes to this match after beating PSG two goals to one, the Italian team will go all out to add goals and good plays and come out victorious. Inter will go all out to get into the new Serie A season with a very good rhythm, the team coached by Inzaghi will go all out to continue to reap positive victories ahead of the start of the season.

12:23 AMan hour ago

How will Salzburg arrive?

Salzburg comes into this match after winning three goals to nil against WSG Tirol giving a great match and will look to continue on the right track. The Austrians will be going all out for a good season.

12:18 AMan hour ago

The Salzburg vs Inter match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

The Salzburg vs Inter match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg Stadium, located in Salzburg, Austria. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
12:13 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Salzburg vs Inter live stream, corresponding to the friendly match of the new season for both teams. The match will take place at the Elland Road Stadium at 01:00 pm.
