2023 Women's World Cup: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland: Bachmann, Piubel consign Filipinas to defeat on tournament debut

Switzerland got their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign off to the perfect start, defeating the Philippines 2-0 at the Dunedin Stadium.

Ramona Bachmann put La Nati in front from the penalty spot late in the first half and Seraina Piubel doubled their advantage on 64 minutes.

The Filipinas thought they had scored through Katrina Guillou only to have it called back for offsides.

Next up for Switzerland is a match against Norway with a win sealing their progression to the knockout stages while the Philippines faces tournament co-host New Zealand in what is a must-win match.

Story of the match

Switzerland won a corner after just four minutes that New Zealand goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel punched clear but only as far as Geraldine Reuteler, who fired well over from 25 yards out.

Bachmann would be cautioned, giving away a free kick that Angela Beard stood over, but she slightly overhit and Gaelle Thalmann was able to collect.

With La Nati dictating play, Luana Buhler sent a delightful ball that Bachmann got on the end of, her dink shot not fooling McDaniel as she brought the ball in without any issues.

A minute later, Guillou thought she had put the Filipinas in front, but the fourth official's flag went up for offsides in the build-up play.

Some neat play from Switzerland resulted in a through ball by Lia Walti but it went off her foot and headed straight for the busy McDaniel.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was next to be a threat, latching to Noelle Maritz's ball that was cleaned up by the Philippines defense and she set up Reuteler, who faileed to produce anything of note.

On the half-hour mark, it was Bachmann's turn to be provider, centering for Crnogorcevic at the back post but again the Swiss lacked the finishing touch needed.

Crnogorcevic, La Nati's most-capped player and top scorer, has a golden opportunity from close-range but she somehow shot over the crossbar.

Sofia Harrison was then shown a yellow card for a hefty challenge on Piubel and Bachmann took the free kick that Crnogorcevic got on the end of, her header going wide.

The Barcelona forward was the center of the action and it was Maritz's turn to set her up but once again she could do nothing of substance with the chance.

Two minutes from halftime, Switzerland were awarded a penalty as Jessika Cowart caught Coumba Sow with an errant boot and Bachmann stepped up to the spot and sent McDaniel the wrong way.

In the early stages of the second half, Piubel and Reuteler were able to combine well on the right, sending in a cross that Crnogorcevic nearly got her head onto.

Philppines were doing well to withstand all of this Swiss pressure and on 57 minutes Crnogorcevic played Reuteler through, but she was unable to control.

Moments later, Sow got on the end of Reuteler's cross only to see McDaniel easily claim.

Bachmann was well off-target with her long-range effort and Piubel saw her close-range shot blocked. However, a minute later, La Nati made it two.

Crnogorcevic and Sow were stopped by the excellent McDaniel, but the ball fell nicely for Piubel and she was able to fire home at the third time of asking.

Seraina Piubel doubles Switzerland's lead/Photo: Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

On 70 minutes, both sides made their first substitutions of the match. Alisha Lehmann replaced Bachmann for the Swiss while the Philippines made a double change, Meryll Serrano and Isabella Flanigan coming on for Sara Eggsevik and Quinley Quezada.

Four minutes later, Sandrine Mauron took the place of Walti in what was La Nati's second change.

The Filipinas would then make a third substitution, Chandler McDaniel coming on for Sarina Bolden.

Flanigan would win a free kick after getting fouled by Maritz, who was booked for her troubles. Beard saw the set-piece headed away in what was their last, best chance to salvage something from the match.

Piubel and Reuteler would come off with Nadine Riesen and Meriame Terchoun replacing them.

Terchoun would have a go in stoppage time but the shot lacked power and McDaniel had no issues gathering.

There would be no further action in a match that saw Switzerland assert themselves to pick up an expected opening-game victory.

Player of the match: Ramona Bachmann

Scored from the penalty spot, got herself in good positions to always be available and even set up a couple of chances, combining particularly well with Crnogorcevic.