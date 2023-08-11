Spain vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Spain

9:00 AM2 hours ago

8:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Spain vs Netherlands online live streaming

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

Spain vs Netherlands can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Spain vs Netherlands match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Spain vs Netherlands match on August 10, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Spain's Statements

Jorge Vilda spoke ahead of the match: "In the end what we were looking for was a reaction, which we got. We decided on the players we thought were best suited to play in that game. We got it right because the result was good, but we can always improve, you always look at the moments where we were less strong and that's what we've been working on to get us into the semifinals".

"Two and a half hours before the game we meet and that's when the players know the lineup. First we talk a bit about the match, then we give the lineup. There are always gestures of seriousness and attention, and in this case it was a bit the same. Explaining the game plan. There was a stronger energy than on other days, but because it's also a World Cup qualifier, I'm sure that for the next match against the Netherlands the energy will be even more.

8:40 AM2 hours ago

Latest Netherlands lineup

D. van Domselaar; S. Spitse, S. van der Gragt, D. Bloodworth; J. Groenen; C. Pelova, E. Brugts, J. Roord, D. van de Donk; L. Beerensteyn, L. Martens.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest Spain lineup

C. Coll; O. Batlle, L. Codina, I. Paredes, O. Hernandez; J. Hermoso, T. Abelleira, A. Bonmati; Salma, E. Gonzalez, A. Redondo.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How does the Netherlands fare?

The Netherlands managed to give a blow on the table and beat South Africa two goals to zero, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals.

8:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Spain arrive?

Spain arrives after defeating Switzerland five goals to nil in the round of 16. The team coached by Vilda will be looking to continue to be convincing and score goals to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

8:20 AM3 hours ago

The match Spain vs Netherlands will be played at the Sky Stadium

The Spain vs Netherlands match will be played at Sky Stadium, located in Wellington, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain vs Netherlands match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Sky Stadium at 21:00.
