Burnley vs Manchester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
3:00 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Burnley vs Manchester City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Burnley vs Manchester City match.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Burnley vs Manchester City match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Manchester City of 11th August in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 11, 2023

15:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

August 11, 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

August 11, 2023

14:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

August 11, 2023

16:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

August 11, 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

August 11, 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

August 11, 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

August 11, 2023

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

August 11, 2023

13:00

Paramount +

Peru

August 11, 2023

14:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:50 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Burnley player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Burnley's iconic center forward Lyle Foster. The South African attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Lyle Foster knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Burnley.

2:45 AM3 hours ago

Burnley's final lineup:

 B. Peacok; I. Maatsen, A. Al Dakhil, T. Harwood, C. Roberts; J. Cullen, J. Browhill; Vitinho, S. Twine, B. Manuel; L. Foster.
2:40 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the Citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took over the overall goal-scoring leadership, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents so Burnley will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

2:35 AM3 hours ago

Last Manchester City line-up:

S. Ortega; M. Akanji, Rúben Dias, J. Stones, K. Walker; M. Kovacic, Rodri; J. Grealish, J. Álvarez, B. Silva; E. Haaland.
2:30 AM3 hours ago

Background:

Burnley and Manchester City have met on a total of 108 occasions (30 Burnley wins, 24 draws, 54 Manchester City wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Citizens. In terms of goals, 134 goals have fallen in favor of Burnley, while 220 have been in favor of Manchester City. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 31 of the 2021/2022 season where the Citizens beat the home side 2-0.
2:25 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

Turf Moor is a soccer stadium located in Burnley, Lancashire, England. It is home to Burnley Football Club, a professional soccer team that competes in the Premier League. The stadium was opened in 1883 and has been the home of Burnley FC ever since. It is one of the oldest stadiums in continuous use for professional soccer in England. The stadium's capacity has varied over the years due to various refurbishments and renovations. At its maximum capacity, it can hold around 21,900 spectators.

Burnley FC has had several seasons in the top tier of English soccer, the Premier League, and Turf Moor has been the scene of exciting matches against some of the best teams in the country.

2:20 AM4 hours ago

To continue dominating

On the other hand, Manchester City arrives to this match as the current Premier League champion after three years of dominance in the most elite league in Europe, however, Pep Guardiola's team arrives to this match with a setback after losing the Community Shield duel against Arsenal last weekend at the mythical Wembley Stadium. Now, in their opening day debut, they will be looking to show the dominance they have had in the last three seasons in the league and secure the three points that will allow them to start the season on the right foot.
2:15 AM4 hours ago

Looking to make history

After a miserable relegation and a one-season stay in the Championship, Burnley got their act together and returned to the Premier League in the blink of an eye after winning the silver division title, thus also putting their name on the ticket to the Premiership. However, the newly promoted team never imagined that they would open the season against the champions of England's top division, Manchester City. Now, they will have their first big challenge, which will be to dent the crown of the champion and give a blow on the table, taking the first three points of the season at home and with their people. 
2:10 AM4 hours ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting league in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Premier League is back. In the months leading up to this opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. As the season kicks off, Manchester City and Burnley will face off at Turf Moor in what will be the opening game of the season, where the reigning champions of England and Europe will have the first defense of their crown against a Burnley side recently promoted from the Championship who will be looking to dent the crown of the reigning champions on the first matchday.
2:05 AM4 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Burnley vs Manchester City match will be played at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:00 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Burnley Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
