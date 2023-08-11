Japan vs Sweden: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Esther Staubli will be the referee for the match from Switzerland, with assistants Susann Kung, also from Switzerland, and Katrin Rafalski from Germany.
Probable Sweden
Sweden's probable team for the match is: Musovic, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson and Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson, Kaneryd, Asllani and Rolfo; Blackstenius.
Probable Japan
Japan's probable team for the match is: Yamashita, Takahashi, Kumagai and Minami; Simizu, Hasengawa, Nagano and Endo; Miyazawa, Fujino and Tanaka.
Full strenght
Both teams have full strength for the match, going with what they have at their best. The goal-scoring hope for the Japanese side lies with Miyazawa, while Sweden's standout performer is Rolfo.
Group
Last Matches: Sweden
Sweden on the other side won all their games in the Women's Cup and drew in the round of 16. On July 23, the victory was 2-1 over South Africa, with Magaia opening the scoring, Rolfo equalizing and Ilestedt turning it around. On Saturday (29), the win was 5-0 over Italy, with goals from Ilestedt (2), Rolfo, Blackstenius and Blomqvist. And on Wednesday (2), the win came 2-0 over Argentina, with goals from Blomqvist and Rubensson. On Sunday (6) the draw in the round of 16 was with the United States, without goals, going to penalties, where Sweden won 5-4.
Last Matches: Japan
Japan won all their group games, beating Zambia 5-0 on July 22 with goals from Miyazawa (2), Tanaka, Endo and Ueki. On July 26, they beat Costa Rica 2-0 with goals from Nomoto and Fujino. And on Monday (31) the victory was over Spain, 4-0, with goals from Miyazawa (2), Ueki and Tanaka. And in the round of 16 on Saturday (5), the victory was 3-1 over Norway, with goals from Engen (own goal), Shimizu and Miyazawa, while Reiten discounted.
