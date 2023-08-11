Japan vs Sweden: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup
Image: Japan

10:01 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Japan vs Sweden Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Japan vs Sweden match.
9:56 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Japan vs Sweden Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Japan vs Sweden live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and

FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, FOX Network, Telemundo app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:51 PM3 hours ago

Referee

Esther Staubli will be the referee for the match from Switzerland, with assistants Susann Kung, also from Switzerland, and Katrin Rafalski from Germany.
9:46 PM3 hours ago

Probable Sweden

Sweden's probable team for the match is: Musovic, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson and Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson, Kaneryd, Asllani and Rolfo; Blackstenius.
9:41 PM3 hours ago

Probable Japan

Japan's probable team for the match is: Yamashita, Takahashi, Kumagai and Minami; Simizu, Hasengawa, Nagano and Endo; Miyazawa, Fujino and Tanaka.
9:36 PM3 hours ago

Full strenght

Both teams have full strength for the match, going with what they have at their best. The goal-scoring hope for the Japanese side lies with Miyazawa, while Sweden's standout performer is Rolfo.
9:31 PM3 hours ago

Group

Japan topped Group C with nine points, three clear of Spain, six clear of Zambia and nine clear of Costa Rica. In Group G Sweden also went through on nine points, five clear of South Africa, six of Italy and eight of Argentina.
9:26 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Sweden

Sweden on the other side won all their games in the Women's Cup and drew in the round of 16. On July 23, the victory was 2-1 over South Africa, with Magaia opening the scoring, Rolfo equalizing and Ilestedt turning it around. On Saturday (29), the win was 5-0 over Italy, with goals from Ilestedt (2), Rolfo, Blackstenius and Blomqvist. And on Wednesday (2), the win came 2-0 over Argentina, with goals from Blomqvist and Rubensson. On Sunday (6) the draw in the round of 16 was with the United States, without goals, going to penalties, where Sweden won 5-4.
9:21 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Japan

Japan won all their group games, beating Zambia 5-0 on July 22 with goals from Miyazawa (2), Tanaka, Endo and Ueki. On July 26, they beat Costa Rica 2-0 with goals from Nomoto and Fujino. And on Monday (31) the victory was over Spain, 4-0, with goals from Miyazawa (2), Ueki and Tanaka. And in the round of 16 on Saturday (5), the victory was 3-1 over Norway, with goals from Engen (own goal), Shimizu and Miyazawa, while Reiten discounted.
9:16 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup match: Japan vs Sweden Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

