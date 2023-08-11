Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Luton Town complete a fairytale journey tomorrow when the Hatters line up for their first-ever Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Victory over Coventry City in last season's EFL Championsip play-off final sent Luton into the top flight for the first time since the 1991/92 season, a year before the Premier League was founded.

Rob Edwards' men have risen from non-league football to the pinnacle of the English game in just nine years and will be keen on a positive opening-day result against the Seagulls.

Brighton had a remarkable season of their own, a sixth-place finish representing their highest position in their four Premier League seasons, which also clinched a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

With 62 points, the South Coast outfit have established themselves as one of the most entertaining and consistent sides in the top flight and will look to kick on even further in 2023/24.

Team news

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have agreed a record 111m fee with Liverpool to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also being pursued by Chelsea.

Three new faces to the South Coast in the form of Joao Pedro, Mahomud Dahoud and James Milner could make their club debuts in this match.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi said the fitness of Adam Lallana and Adam Webster will be monitored.

Luton Town

Jordan Clark and Daniel Potts have both been ruled out after suffering ankle injuries in last weekend's friendly with German side VfL Bochum.

Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho will also be sidelined but new recruit Mads Andersen is fit and available for selection.

Some notable additions to the Hatters' squad are goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn, Tahith Chong from Birmingham and Ross Barkley, signed just this past week on a free transfer.

Predicted lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion: Verbruggen; Gross, Webster, Julio, Estupinan; Dahoud, Gilmour; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Pedro

Luton Town: Kaminski; Kabore, Andersen, Bell, Lockyer, Giles; Campbell, Nakamba, Clark; Adebayo, Morris

Ones to watch

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

His development under manager De Zerbi was evident as he scored seven goals and proved himself both technically proficient and smart with his uncanny dribbling style and excellent change of pace.

Add in the ability to think quick on his feet and acceleration at a moment's notice as well as his solid defensive play and you have one of the more valuable players in the top flight.

Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

The former Norwich man was one of the most dangerous center-forwards in the Championship last season, scoring 20 goals but his game is so much more than that.

As Edwards pointed out, his hold-up play, work rate, proficiency with his head and defensive ability on corner kicks make him quite possibly the Hatters' most complete player.

Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two sides occurred in 2009 when Luton advanced to the final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Tom Craddock put the Hatters in front after just two minutes following a mixup in the Brighton defense but Nicky Forster equalized and Jake Livermore was sent off shortly after.

On-loan Derby goalkeeper Lewis Price saved from Chris Birchall and Jason Jarrett to send Luton to Wembley to face Scunthorpe in the final.

The match has not been selected for television coverage so both teams will offer live audio coverage as well as updates across their social media platforms.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.