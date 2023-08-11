2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16: Philadelphia Union 1-1 (4-3 pen.) New York Red Bulls: Union escape in penalty shootout thriller

The Philadelphia Union rallied to defeat the New York Red Bulls 4-3 in a penalty shootout to advance in the 2023 Leagues Cup at Subaru Park.

New York took a quickfire lead in the Round of 32 tie through Elias Manoel following a Philadelphia turnover but Nathan Harriel equalized in the second half for the Union.

With the match in a penalty shootout, the Red Bulls were unsuccessful in two of their first three attempts while the hosts converted on four of five spot kicks, Jesus Bueno grabbing the winner.

Philadelphia advances to the quarterfinals to face Liga MX side Queretaro FC for the second time in the tournament.

Story of the match

The Red Bulls took the lead after just four minutes following a misplay by Julian Carranza and after a quick attack, Luquinhas played a delightful through ball to Omir Fernandez and he squared for Manoel, who tapped home.

Another turnover by Philadelphia on the quarter hour mark should have led to New York's second, giving Dante Vanzeir a one-on-one chance against Andre Blake at the top of the box, but the goalkeeper cut down the angle, forcing Vanzeir to shoot wide.

After 25 minutes, the hosts dominated in possession and were now controlling play. Unable to get the ball into dangerous areas, they were forced to settle for half-chances.

Early in the second half, Daniel Gazdag was injured trying to get on the end of a cross, his cleat getting stuck in the Subaru Park turf and his leg needing attention. He was eventually replaced by Mikael Uhre.

Jakob Glesnes nearly equalized from a corner but skied his shot over the crossbar and Uhre ran with the ball down the left but just missed connecting with Carranza.

Harriel did level for the Union as from a Kai Wagner corner, the right-back was unmarked near the penalty spot and his header was low and away from Carlos Coronel.

Things got testy after the goal as both teams came in with heavy challenges. Wagner, Jose Martinez and Frankie Amaya were all issued yellow cards while Olivier Mbaizo had his name taken for yelling at the official while warming up.

Four minutes from time, Harriel nearly won it for Philadelphia with a long-range strike but Coronel got down to parry.

In the shootout, Lewis Morgan, returning form injury and substituted into the match for this very moment, watched as Blake parried his weak shot.

Amaya scored but Daniel Edelman rang his shot off the right post with the Union ahead 2-1. Jack McGlynn also missed but in the end Bueno won it with the final spot kick of the evening.