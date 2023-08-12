Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro match.
What time is Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro of 8th august in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 11, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
August 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
August 11, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
August 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
August 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
August 11, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
August 11, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
August 12, 2023
|
2:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
August 11, 2023
|
18:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
August 11, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Queretaro player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Camilo Sanvezzo. The current Querétaro striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Queretaro's last lineup:
F. Tapia; O. Mendoza, F. Lértora, O. Manzanarez, J. Perlaza; P. Barrera, J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, J. Gómez; C. Sanvezzo, Á. Sepúlveda.
Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:
For this match, the player to watch will be; Julian Carranza. The current striker for the Philadelphia Union has played a key role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Philadelphia Union's final lineup:
Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo, Jose Martinez, Jesus Añez, Kai Wagner, Daniel Gazdag, Mijael Uhre and Julian Carranza.
Background:
Philadelphia Union and Queretaro have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face-to-face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The stadium where the Philadelphia Union plays is called "Subaru Park", formerly known as "PPL Park" and "Talen Energy Stadium". It is located in Chester, Pennsylvania, near the Delaware River. It is the home soccer stadium of the Philadelphia Union, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in the United States.
Subaru Park was opened in June 2010 and has a capacity of about 18,500 spectators in its soccer configuration. The stadium has been the site of numerous MLS matches, as well as other sporting and cultural events.
To give their all for Liga MX
In the context of the Leagues Cup Round of 16, in which Major League Soccer teams had been showing a remarkable dominance, the Queretaro Roosters managed to restore the pride of Mexican soccer on Monday by defeating the New England Revolutions in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes. Now, as one of the two remaining Liga MX teams, the Gallos will look to show their Mexican pride and advance to the Leagues Cup semifinals in an attempt to make the Mexican final of this international tournament.
MLS parenthood on display
Philadelphia Union advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup in a thrilling penalty shootout series, defeating New York RB in a tense showdown after a one-goal draw in regulation time. Then, in the penalty shootout, the goalkeeper was again instrumental in the match to help Philadelphia Union advance again in the Leagues Cup. Now, in this Quarter-Final match, they could raise their spirits even higher, reaching the semifinals and also having the luxury of eliminating another Liga MX team.
The international adventure continues
Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. In this match, the Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro will face each other as part of the first phase matches. They want to continue transcending in the most important competition at club level and put the name of their leagues on high, demonstrating that CONCACAF continues to be dominated by the clubs from the upper part of North America.
Kick-off time
The Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro match will be played at Sabaru Park, in Chester, Pensilvania, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.