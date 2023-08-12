LAFC vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for LAFC vs Monterrey live for the Quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Rose Bowl. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Monterrey online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the LAFC vs Monterrey match in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 8:20 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 02:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!
The Monterrey striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 12 goals and 1 assist so far this regular season, becoming a great benchmark on the pitch. What Funes Morí should focus on is having greater consistency on the pitch and combining better with players like Germán Berterame and Joao Rojas for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Monterrey arrive?
Los Rayados arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 out of the Liguilla in the Semifinals, losing to their greatest rival, the UANL Tigres, the team finished with 40 points after 13 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the MX League. Some interesting players from this squad are Rogelio Funes Mori, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame. Monterrey has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first commitments against Atlas and Mazatlán. For this season the team made many moves with important casualties and the incorporation of Sergio Canales, Omar Govea and Daniel Parra. Currently the team is in second place in the MX League with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Carlos Vela, a must see player!
The LAFC striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in the offense of the angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz to form a lethal forward.
How does LAFC get here?
The Los Angeles team enters the Rose Bowl, to face Monterrey and continue their path in the new season of the Leagues Cup. They are in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses for reach 37 points. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their second MLS title. Their latest results were a couple of victories against Juárez by a landslide and against Real Salt Lake to reach the Quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Maximé Crepeau , Ilie Sánchez and Denis Bouanga, in addition to the incorporation of players like Cristian Olivera and Mario González. The current MLS champion will try to repeat his path to the title and continue his positive path in the competition to lead his conference.
Where's the game?
The Rose Bowl located in the city of Pasadena will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Leagues Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 89,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1922.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LAFC vs. Monterrey match, corresponding to the duel of the Quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl, at 10:30 p.m. sharp.