Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Follow here Inter Miami vs Charlotte live score
Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Charlotte: Karol Swiderski
The 26 year old polish striker is having a really good Leagues Cup season, since he is the starting striker for the minted. He is their top scorer and their top assister, with 2 goals and 2 assists, making him the player that provides the most goal contributions from the whole team. Will he play well against Inter Miami?
Player to watch from Inter Miami: Lionel Messi
The 36 year old attacker is still in one of his best years, even if it is not the most competitive league, he has played 4 games and has been involved in 4 goals. He has been one of the best players in the League Cup; he is the second player with most goal involvements, tied with Cucho Hernandez, Brandon Vasquez, Daniel Gazdag, only Bongokuhle Hlongwane has 5 goals. Can Lionel Messi appear tomorrow against Charlotte and show what one of the best players in the world can do?
When and where to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte live and online?
The match will be broadcast on MLS Pass on Apple TV, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Charlotte
Kristijan Kahlina; Jaylin Lindsay, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood; Kamil Joswiak, Scott Arfield, Brandt Bronico, Kerwin Calderon Vargas
Last XI from Inter Miami
Drake Callender; Jordi Alba, Kamall Miller, Serhiy Kryvstov, DeAndre Yedlin; Diego Gomez, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez, Lionel Messi
Times for the match
Argentina: 9:30 pm
Bolivia: 8:30 pm
Brazil: 9:30 pm
Chile: 7:30 pm
Colombia: 6:30 pm
Ecuador: 6:30 pm
USA (ET): 8:30 pm
Spain: 1:30 am
Mexico: 6:30 pm
Paraguay: 8:30 pm
Peru: 6:30 pm
Uruguay: 8:30 pm
Venezuela:6:30 pm
Charlotte come from a weird win
Christian Lattanzio's team is having a really good Leagues Cup since they also have not lost a single match. They started the first match winning in penalties against Dallas, then they won against Necaxa 4-1, they struggled against Cruz Azul, because they won on penalties after 90 minutes without scoring a goal, and after that they where loosing 0-1 to Houston Dynamo in the last 10 minutes. They scored the goal that tied the game and seconds later, Houston Dynamo scored an own goal and they ended up going through to the quarter finals. Can they beat Inter Miami tomorrow?
Inter Miami come from a great comeback
Inter Miami was playing very poor football before the arrival of Messi, Busquets and Alba, and since then, they have not lost a single match of the Leagues Cup. Messi has been the most clinical of the three, but all of them have improved their football. In the first Leagues Cup Messi scored the winning goal, in the second match Messi scored twice and assisted once, in the third match Messi scored twice, and in the last match, they where loosing 4-2 (It was the first game that Alba participated in a goal, and Messi scored it) And in the last 10 minutes they went on to score twice, and win on penalties. Will they go all the way?
Where will the match be?
The Lockhart Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, will host this duel between two teams seeking to reach the semifinals of the Leagues Cup and become one of the 4 best teams. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans.
This stadium is very curious, since it opened in 1959, but not as a stadium for a professional team, but for a sports area for four schools in the Fort Lauderdale area, its first remodeling was in 1992 and it was demolished in 2019 and the reconstruction of the Inter Miami FC Stadium began. In its past, it was the stadium for many teams that no longer exist, such as the Miami Fusion, among others.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup match: Inter Miami vs Charlotte Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Inter Miami vs Charlotte corresponding to the Quarter Finals of the Leagues Cup. The meeting will take place in Lockhart Stadium. It will start at 6:30 pm