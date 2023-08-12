Nashville SC vs Minnesota United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nashville SC vs Minnesota United match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the Nashville SC vs Minnesota United match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nashville SC vs Minnesota United of August 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Nashville SC last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, C.J. Sapong, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Alex Muyl.
Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, C.J. Sapong, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Alex Muyl.
Minnesota United last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Dayne St. Clair, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, and Mender Garcia.
Dayne St. Clair, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, and Mender Garcia.
Minnesota United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Minnesota United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Nashville SC. The Argentine player Emanuel Reynoso (#10) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane (#21) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (#97) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Leagues Cup, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Minnesota United in the tournament
Similar to Nashville SC, Minnesota United advanced to the next round by taking second place in Group E of the Leagues Cup. The American team will try to get the victory on the road and must not miss a chance to win in order to advance to the next round. In the round of 16 they got their ticket by beating Toluca at home and they are one of the favorites to win the tournament. Their last game was on August 8, 2023, they won 4-2 on penalties against Toluca at Allianz Field and thus achieved their third victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Nashville SC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Nashville SC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Minnesota United. Haitian player Fafà Picault (#7) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Daniel Lovitz (#2) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Alec Kann (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Nashville SC in the tournament
The Nashville soccer team advanced to the next round by taking second place in Group G of the Leagues Cup with Toluca and Colorado. In the round of 32, they got their ticket by beating Cincinnati as a visitor. Nashville SC seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and try to win to start the next round. Their last game was on August 4 and ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in MLS, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
GEODIS Park is located in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Nashville SC, a Major League Soccer team. It was inaugurated on May 1, 2022 and cost 335 million dollars.