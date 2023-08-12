Birmingham vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Leeds United match live?
What time is Birmingham vs Leeds United match for Championship?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: Star +
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Daniel Farke!
We are very motivated to get three points in the league, but I respect Birmingham a lot, I think they are doing a very good job. The team is well structured on the ball and they are a physical side, they have a lot of quality players and experienced players at this level with an experienced manager.
They know what it takes to get points in the league. They have a lot of options and attacking players who can score, so we know it's going to be difficult. I think for me, when I judge our last four games, this will be the toughest opponent we've had so far and it's a big test. Especially an away game, because at Elland Road we have our fans, so we need our fans also who are traveling, to be there again like a wall behind us and help us. I expect the toughest test so far and yes, we will see if we are up to it overall.
My feeling is that we are prepared to show a good performance and get as many points as possible. But we are traveling with respect, not with fear, but with respect."
Speak, John Eustace!
We have to be competitive, Leeds are a top team, a Premier League team coming into the Championship. They have a great squad, a good manager, it will be a tough task but one we are prepared for.
Ethan [Laird], George [Hall] and Tyler [Roberts] trained today. We rested some of the boys on Tuesday, but hopefully they (Ethan and Tyler) will be fully fit for the weekend. George has trained with us all week and it will be very positive when we get him back in the team."
Classification
Whites
Blues
Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
