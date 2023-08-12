Birmingham vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Leeds United match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Birmingham vs Leeds United match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Leeds United of 12th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 9 am: Star +

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak, Daniel Farke!

"The first win in the league is always important, but in general you can see that the results are good in the last few weeks. In the two friendlies and the first two official games, we had three wins and a draw. 

We are very motivated to get three points in the league, but I respect Birmingham a lot, I think they are doing a very good job. The team is well structured on the ball and they are a physical side, they have a lot of quality players and experienced players at this level with an experienced manager. 

They know what it takes to get points in the league. They have a lot of options and attacking players who can score, so we know it's going to be difficult.  I think for me, when I judge our last four games, this will be the toughest opponent we've had so far and it's a big test. Especially an away game, because at Elland Road we have our fans, so we need our fans also who are traveling, to be there again like a wall behind us and help us. I expect the toughest test so far and yes, we will see if we are up to it overall. 

My feeling is that we are prepared to show a good performance and get as many points as possible. But we are traveling with respect, not with fear, but with respect."

Speak, John Eustace!

"It was good and important that we came to see and feel what has been done on the ground. The stadium and the changing rooms are fantastic. The work that has been done by everyone is visible. [It was] good for the boys to get back on the pitch here and train ahead of Saturday.

We have to be competitive, Leeds are a top team, a Premier League team coming into the Championship. They have a great squad, a good manager, it will be a tough task but one we are prepared for.

Ethan [Laird], George [Hall] and Tyler [Roberts] trained today. We rested some of the boys on Tuesday, but hopefully they (Ethan and Tyler) will be fully fit for the weekend. George has trained with us all week and it will be very positive when we get him back in the team."

Classification

Whites

Like their opponents, Leeds United, one of the Premier League's relegated sides, also drew 2-2 at Cardiff in their opening game of the competition. On goal difference, the Whites are in 11th place with one point.
Blues

Birmingham comes from a draw against Swansea, away from home. With the 1-1 result, the Blues are in 12th place with one point.
Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

Eye on the game

Birmingham vs Leeds United live this Saturday (12), at the St Andrew's Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Birmingham vs Leeds United Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
