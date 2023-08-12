Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV and in real time?
When is the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Nottingham Forest:
Probable Arsenal:
Nottinham Pre-season:
For this Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Steve Cooper is expected to stick with the base team, with Danilo among the starters. Scarpa should be an option on the bench.
Arsenal Transfers:
In a bid to bolster their prospects of overtaking their rivals this season, Arsenal have made significant investments in signings, including the high-profile acquisition of ex-West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
Nottingham Forest
In the first transfer window, more than 20 players were brought in, and that number increased further during the second window. However, a large part of these signings did not meet the expected expectations.
This resulted in an uphill battle against relegation until the final stages of the season. With a sigh of relief, the club managed to narrowly avoid the drop. Accumulating a total of 38 points (nine wins, 11 draws and 18 losses), Nottingham Forest ended their participation in sixteenth place.
A margin of just four points ahead of Leicester, who finished eighteenth and were relegated to the Championship.
Arsenal:
However, the Londoners are still without Gabriel Jesus and Elneny, who are both recovering from injuries. One of Arsenal's big names last season, Gabriel Martinelli is always a name to watch closely for goals.
Having netted 15 goals in the last Premier League, that puts him as a great pick to score at any time in this game.
TIME AND PLACE!
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is one of the matches of the first round of the 23/24 season in the competition. The duel also marks one of the main reunions of last season: in the last game between the teams, Nottingham Forest won 1-0, and the English title in the hands of City, to the frustration of Arsenal.
After flirting with the title last season and handing the cup to Manchester City, Arsenal will make their debut this Saturday in the 2023/2024 Premier League season. The Londoners host Nottingham Forest, who are coming off a bounce-back campaign in which they managed to stay in the top flight of English soccer.
The ball rolls for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest at 07:30 am ET at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Premier League opener
Date: August 12, 2023
Time: 07:30 am ET
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).