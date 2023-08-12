Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League opener

Date: August 12, 2023

Time: 07:30 am ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 07:30 AM ET at Emirates Stadium in London, England, in the Premier League opener. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Nottingham Forest:

George Shelvey; Willy Boly, Worrall e McKenna; Aurier, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Orel Mangala e Ola Aina; Brennan Johnson e Gibbs-White.
Probable Arsenal:

Ramsdale; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães e Timber; Partey, Declan Rice e Odegaard; Saka, Gabriel Martinelli e Havertz (Nketiah).
Nottinham Pre-season:

Preparations for the new season included a series of friendlies, totaling seven matches. The club secured two wins, one against Notts County (1-0) and the other against Spanish side Levante (2-1). In addition, a 0-0 draw against German side Eintracht Frankfurt marked the most recent of those friendlies, which took place on August 5. However, Nottingham Forest have also faced four defeats, coming up against Valencia (1-0) in Spain, Leeds (2-0), PSV (1-0) in the Netherlands and Rennes (5-0) in France.

For this Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Steve Cooper is expected to stick with the base team, with Danilo among the starters. Scarpa should be an option on the bench.

Arsenal Transfers:

For Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Arteta seems inclined to keep Trossard as a bench option, despite the Belgian being responsible for the equalizer against City. Consequently, Havertz is likely to continue to occupy the substitute position for the injured Gabriel Jesus

In a bid to bolster their prospects of overtaking their rivals this season, Arsenal have made significant investments in signings, including the high-profile acquisition of ex-West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Nottingham Forest

In the previous season, Nottingham Forest did not hesitate to make substantial investments, especially when they made their Premier League debut after the jump from the Second Division. The club embarked on a spending frenzy, aiming to build a competitive squad.

In the first transfer window, more than 20 players were brought in, and that number increased further during the second window. However, a large part of these signings did not meet the expected expectations.

This resulted in an uphill battle against relegation until the final stages of the season. With a sigh of relief, the club managed to narrowly avoid the drop. Accumulating a total of 38 points (nine wins, 11 draws and 18 losses), Nottingham Forest ended their participation in sixteenth place.

A margin of just four points ahead of Leicester, who finished eighteenth and were relegated to the Championship.

Arsenal:

After winning the FA Super Cup, Arsenal are looking to start their English campaign on the right foot. The Gunners enter the competition as one of the contenders for the title, after coming close last season.

However, the Londoners are still without Gabriel Jesus and Elneny, who are both recovering from injuries. One of Arsenal's big names last season, Gabriel Martinelli is always a name to watch closely for goals.

Having netted 15 goals in the last Premier League, that puts him as a great pick to score at any time in this game.

Photo: Arsenal
Photo: Arsenal

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is valid for the Premier League debut.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is one of the matches of the first round of the 23/24 season in the competition. The duel also marks one of the main reunions of last season: in the last game between the teams, Nottingham Forest won 1-0, and the English title in the hands of City, to the frustration of Arsenal.

After flirting with the title last season and handing the cup to Manchester City, Arsenal will make their debut this Saturday in the 2023/2024 Premier League season. The Londoners host Nottingham Forest, who are coming off a bounce-back campaign in which they managed to stay in the top flight of English soccer.

The ball rolls for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest at 07:30 am ET at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

