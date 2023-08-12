England vs Colombia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch England vs Colombia on TV and in real time?
England are in doubt for this Saturday's clash. As well as missing Lauren James, the team suffered more than they bargained for, going through Nigeria only on penalties.
Colombia got past Jamaica in the last 16 and will now be counting on the return of hero Manuela Vanegas, the scorer of the late goal that clinched victory over Germany. The team also overcame scares with Linda Caicedo, who played 100% of the South American team's minutes at the 2023 World Cup.
Colombia: Coach Nelson Abadia will be at full strength in his side's quest for an unprecedented semi-final berth.
The Copa America runners-up showed in Australia and New Zealand just how much talent they have and how important investment in women's soccer is. With a national project that has only recently been given more attention, Colombia are quickly turning out extraordinary talent and establishing themselves among the world's great teams. Colombia are, to be sure, the team with the least heavy jerseys of the eight remaining, but they are the sensation of the tournament and will want to continue to delight.
The Colombian underdog has strolled into this World Cup from the first moments. Colombia fell into a very difficult group with Morocco, Germany and South Korea. In their first game, Colombia stunned the Asian runners-up 2-0.
Inglaterra:
The English side produced lacklustre performances in their 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark in the opening two rounds. Only in their final group game did they manage to perform closer to their potential in a 6-1 thrashing of China. The good image, however, was wiped away in the clash with Nigeria, when they again displayed the bureaucratic soccer of their first two games.
TIME AND PLACE!
In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Women's World Cup will meet its last semi-finalists. Australia face France in Brisbane at 4am, while England and Colombia meet at 7.30am in Sydney. Spain and Sweden have already qualified from the other side of the bracket.
This will be the second recent World Cup clash between the teams. In 2018, in the round of 16 of the Men's World Cup, after a breathtaking game, England won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
The ball rolls for England v Colombia at 07:30 at Sydney Olympic Stadium, Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-finals
Date: August 12, 2023
Time: 07:30 am ET
Venue: Sydney Olympic - Sydney, Australia
Where to watch: SporTV, Globoplay, Fifa+ and CazéTV.