England vs Colombia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

Where and how to watch England vs Colombia on TV and in real time?

England vs Colombia
Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-finals

Date: August 12, 2023

Time: 07:30 am ET

Venue: Sydney Olympic - Sydney, Australia
Where to watch: SporTV, Globoplay, Fifa+ and CazéTV.

When is the England vs Colombia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The England vs Colombia match will kick off at 07:30 am ET and will be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV and Fifa+ will be broadcasting live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Colombia:

Catalina Perez; Carolina Arias, Carabalí, Daniela Arias e Manuela Venegas; Diana Ospina e Bedoya; Marya Ramírez, Leicy Santos e Linda Caicedo; Catalina Usme. 
Probable England:

Mary Earps; Jesus Carter, Millie Bright e Alex Greenwood; Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh e Rachel Daly; Bethany England; Lauren Hemp e Alessia Russo.
Historic:

England and Colombia have only met once before in their history, at the 2015 World Cup, and on that occasion England came out on top with a 2-1 victory.

England are in doubt for this Saturday's clash. As well as missing Lauren James, the team suffered more than they bargained for, going through Nigeria only on penalties.

Colombia got past Jamaica in the last 16 and will now be counting on the return of hero Manuela Vanegas, the scorer of the late goal that clinched victory over Germany. The team also overcame scares with Linda Caicedo, who played 100% of the South American team's minutes at the 2023 World Cup.

Absences

England: Coach Sarina Weigmann will be without star Lauren James, who was sent off last game after stepping on her opponent.

Colombia: Coach Nelson Abadia will be at full strength in his side's quest for an unprecedented semi-final berth.

Colombia:

Colombia, meanwhile, stunned their opponents by topping Group H with six points - knocking Germany out of the group. The only surviving South American team at this World Cup beat Jamaica in the last 16.

The Copa America runners-up showed in Australia and New Zealand just how much talent they have and how important investment in women's soccer is. With a national project that has only recently been given more attention, Colombia are quickly turning out extraordinary talent and establishing themselves among the world's great teams. Colombia are, to be sure, the team with the least heavy jerseys of the eight remaining, but they are the sensation of the tournament and will want to continue to delight.

The Colombian underdog has strolled into this World Cup from the first moments. Colombia fell into a very difficult group with Morocco, Germany and South Korea. In their first game, Colombia stunned the Asian runners-up 2-0.

Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA

 

Inglaterra:

The reigning European champions saw off Nigeria on penalties to reach the quarter-finals. In the group stage, England were victorious but unconvincing. Despite a 100% record and topping Group D, wins over Haiti, Denmark and China saw them underperform. However, the Lionesses are still unbeaten in the competition and remain favorites.

The English side produced lacklustre performances in their 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark in the opening two rounds. Only in their final group game did they manage to perform closer to their potential in a 6-1 thrashing of China. The good image, however, was wiped away in the clash with Nigeria, when they again displayed the bureaucratic soccer of their first two games.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between England and Colombia is valid for the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Women's World Cup will meet its last semi-finalists. Australia face France in Brisbane at 4am, while England and Colombia meet at 7.30am in Sydney. Spain and Sweden have already qualified from the other side of the bracket.

This will be the second recent World Cup clash between the teams. In 2018, in the round of 16 of the Men's World Cup, after a breathtaking game, England won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The ball rolls for England v Colombia at 07:30 at Sydney Olympic Stadium, Australia.

Welcome to the England vs Colombia live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's women's World Cup time between two teams from World Cup: on one side England. While on the other side is the team of Colombia. Follow everything of the duel between the English and Colombian women here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
