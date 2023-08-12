PSG vs Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here PSG vs Lorient Live Score
How to watch PSG vs Lorient Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Lorient: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday August 12, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
Canada
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV, Canadá.
|
USA
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday August 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
On the side of Neymar, it is reported that he has a pre-agreement with FC Barcelona to arrive in this window, because he would seek a contract termination and thus return home. Ney would have to give up a large salary to reunite with his former teammate Xavi.
Player to watch
This would be the first game of the Portuguese in his new home, who is expected to be the replacement for Mbappé or Neymar. Gonzalo has left good sensations in the past season and his national team has been named as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.
About the opponent
This first test against PSG will be of the utmost importance, because they are looking to catapult their level, after last season they were in 10th place with 55 points. Their main mission will not be to maintain the category in the first division, but to get into the top 5, being 4 places away from fifth place last season.
Their main signing was Romain Faivre from Bournemouth, who arrived on loan. Their departures have been several, bringing in a large amount of money, Tarem Moffi for 22 million, Enzo Le Fée for 20 million and Mortitz Jenz for 8 million.
What is happening in Paris?
But the crisis at PSG is burning, the possible departure of their star, Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and also the likely departure of Neymar. After the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos, the board of directors is going round and round with the situation of its French jewel and the Brazilian star. A hypothetical departure from the Parc des Princes of both players will be a big blow to the French club.
Apart from that, in recent weeks a possible departure of Luis Enrique has been put on the table, because he is desperate about the Mbappé case.