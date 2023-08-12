PSG vs Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
PSG vs Lorient Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups PSG vs Lorient live, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch PSG vs Lorient Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday August 12, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Lorient

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Lorient: of Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tic Tac

The future of Mbappé and Neymar Jr is up in the air, because they are the main characters who are on the exit ramp of PSG. In the latest the future of the Frenchman indicates that he will keep that year of contract he has, leaving for free to any club. In addition, it is not ruled out that Real Madrid arrives in the last hours to take the jewel of Paris. 
On the side of Neymar, it is reported that he has a pre-agreement with FC Barcelona to arrive in this window, because he would seek a contract termination and thus return home. Ney would have to give up a large salary to reunite with his former teammate Xavi.
Player to watch

Gonzalo Ramos will be the player to watch for PSG, who arrived from Benfica. With 47 games played, 27 goals, 12 assists in different competitions such as Champions League, Portuguese League, Taca de Portugal and friendly games. 
 This would be the first game of the Portuguese in his new home, who is expected to be the replacement for Mbappé or Neymar. Gonzalo has left good sensations in the past season and his national team has been named as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.
About the opponent

Lorient arrives in a different context, after a preseason of 3 games, winning 2, drawing 1 game and losing only one game to Bournemouth. 
This first test against PSG will be of the utmost importance, because they are looking to catapult their level, after last season they were in 10th place with 55 points. Their main mission will not be to maintain the category in the first division, but to get into the top 5, being 4 places away from fifth place last season. 
Their main signing was Romain Faivre from Bournemouth, who arrived on loan. Their departures have been several, bringing in a large amount of money, Tarem Moffi for 22 million, Enzo Le Fée for 20 million and Mortitz Jenz for 8 million.
What is happening in Paris?

It is a fact that the Parisian side is living a crisis beyond the fact that it has signed great players in this transfer window. It has signed more than 13 players, among the most prominent, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, Kang- In Lee, Gonzalo Ramos, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Arnau Tenas and the arrival of the Barcelona gnat, Dembele, is expected. 
But the crisis at PSG is burning, the possible departure of their star, Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and also the likely departure of Neymar. After the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos, the board of directors is going round and round with the situation of its French jewel and the Brazilian star. A hypothetical departure from the Parc des Princes of both players will be a big blow to the French club. 
Apart from that, in recent weeks a possible departure of Luis Enrique has been put on the table, because he is desperate about the Mbappé case.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match PSG vs Lorient Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
