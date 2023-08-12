West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match live on TV and online?
The West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City?
This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match on August 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Swansea City
One of the players to keep in mind in Swansea City is Jerry Yates, the 26-year-old English-born center forward, has played one game so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; Birmingham City.
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is Matt Phillips, the 32-year-old Scottish-born right-sided attacker, has played one game in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches, he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Blackburn Rovers.
History West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City
In total, both teams have met 44 times, Swansea City dominates the record with 20 wins, there have been eight draws and West Bromwich Albion has won 16 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 73 goals to Swansea City's 71.
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has been developing a very discreet role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of one match, it is in the 15th position in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and not losing any, leaving a goal difference of 0 after scoring one goal and conceding one.
- Last five matches
Reading 0 - 4 Swansea City
Tiverton Town 3 - 4 Swansea City
Swansea City 1 - 1 Birmingham City
Swansea City 3 - 0 Northampton
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing one match they are in the 18th position in the standings with zero points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, not drawing any and losing one, they have scored one goal and conceded two, for a goal difference of -1.
- Last five matches
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Forest Green Rovers
Bolton 4 - 3 West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
The match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium
The match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium in the city of West Bromwich (England), this scenario is where the West Bromwich Albion Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1900 and has a capacity for approximately 26,300 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match, valid for matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
