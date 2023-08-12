West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter West Bromwich Albion

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City live, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
10:15 PM2 hours ago

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match live on TV and online?

The West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City?

This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match on August 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
10:05 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Swansea City

One of the players to keep in mind in Swansea City is Jerry Yates, the 26-year-old English-born center forward, has played one game so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; Birmingham City.
10:00 PM2 hours ago

Key player at West Bromwich Albion

One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is Matt Phillips, the 32-year-old Scottish-born right-sided attacker, has played one game in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches, he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Blackburn Rovers.
9:55 PM2 hours ago

History West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City

In total, both teams have met 44 times, Swansea City dominates the record with 20 wins, there have been eight draws and West Bromwich Albion has won 16 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 73 goals to Swansea City's 71.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Swansea City

Swansea City has been developing a very discreet role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of one match, it is in the 15th position in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and not losing any, leaving a goal difference of 0 after scoring one goal and conceding one.
  • Last five matches

Swansea City 0 - 2 Bristol Rovers
Reading 0 - 4 Swansea City
Tiverton Town 3 - 4 Swansea City
Swansea City 1 - 1 Birmingham City
Swansea City 3 - 0 Northampton

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing one match they are in the 18th position in the standings with zero points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, not drawing any and losing one, they have scored one goal and conceded two, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last five matches

Burton Albion 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Forest Green Rovers
Bolton 4 - 3 West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion

9:40 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium

The match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium in the city of West Bromwich (England), this scenario is where the West Bromwich Albion Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1900 and has a capacity for approximately 26,300 spectators.
Image: marca.com
Image: marca.com
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City match, valid for matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo