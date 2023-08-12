Olympique de Marseille vs Reims: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match
Olympique de Marseille

11:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Reims match live?

If you want to watch the game Olympique de Marseille vs Reims live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Reims match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Reims of 12th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 am: Star +

Bolivia 11 am: Star +

Brazil 12 am: Star +

Chile 11 am: Star +

Colombia 10 am: Star +

Ecuador 10 am: Star +

USA 11 am ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 7 pm: Eurosport Player Spain

Mexico 10 am: Star +

Paraguay 11 am: Star +

Peru 10 am: Star +

Uruguay 12 am: Star +

Venezuela 11 am: Star +

10:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, Will Still!

"Are we in a hurry to resume? Yes, of course, we felt that in training this week. There was a huge intensity, even in the pass-and-go when that's not always the case in this exercise. We feel everyone is hungry. Going to Marseille on the first day is always special, we know it's going to be tough but that's what makes it even more attractive. a challenge."
10:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Yunis Abdelhamid!

"Above all we want to respect our playing principles. We've worked hard in this preparation, the staff have taken the opportunity to show everyone what Stade de Reims should be like from a defensive and offensive point of view so that everyone in the world is on the same page, no matter who is on the pitch. It proves that we are a group and we all want to start this championship well."
10:40 PMan hour ago
Stade de Reims
Stade de Reims
10:35 PMan hour ago

Speak, Marcelino García Toral!

"We lost in Athens because we played a bad match. We left too many chances for the opponent. We played 10 for 30 minutes. Offensively, we didn't do what was needed to win. We had little recovery, the players are tired, but it will be better.

I didn't choose the captains. During my career, I never chose the captains. Valentin Rongier is a very important player for OM this season, of that I have no doubt.

I saw a reliable team. We need more automation, time will help. We must all go in the same direction. We don't all have the same training time. They need to know each other; we want to create a lot of chances. We know that we are far from the level we want to present this season. We have many games in August, a new project, new staff, new players.

There will be changes because we need to recover after this game. There are 33 games left after this match in the L1 while in the Champions League, we will either have 0 or 2. There may be fewer changes than I would like, but there will be changes.

Cengiz Ünder did not train due to a physical problem. For Ruslan Malinovskyi, he will not count and may leave the club.

It's too early to talk about a favorite. Paris remains the main contender. Our ambition is to fight for the top of the table. We'll have to wait a quarter or a third of the season to respond to that".

10:30 PMan hour ago

Speak, Valentin Rongier!

"We are disappointed with the result, it's not what we expected. There's one game left, we have the conditions to win in the return leg. That's what we're going to do. We are vengeful and we have a week to prepare for the return.

We don't have time to procrastinate, there's a game on Saturday to get back on track. This is top-level soccer. It's normal, we're always questioned. The competition is important. If the coach has decided not to sign me, he has his reasons. I'm still working. It's not the first time, it doesn't scare me.

We don't have time to think too much. The aim is to get off to a good start. It won't be easy, Reims is a great team. The workforce has been renewed, we must find automatisms.

We've had a bit of time to prepare. The players arrived late to assimilate the coach's will. We have no excuses, we have time to work on all this and erase the flaws.

Samuel fulfills the role of captain well. There's no tension, it's not a detail. It's a daily attitude and not for 90 minutes.

It's difficult to predict the future, especially in soccer. There are big teams, Lens, Rennes, Monaco. These will be the same teams that will be at the top of the table.

We have to adapt. The two styles are completely opposite between Igor Tudor and Marcelino. He wants a pressure zone and we have to position ourselves. You have to adapt, you have to assimilate the concepts quickly. We're getting better every day, we work on video and on the pitch.


Against Pana, defensively, we were not prepared, our block was not compact. When you don't defend well, you can't attack well.

My job is to win the ball back and distribute it with the minimum of waste. I've already played in a 4-4-2 with Conceição in Nantes. I'm not lost.

We discussed, we took advantage of the little time we have to work on the video. This morning, we did 40 minutes of tactics.

It's difficult for them when you arrive in a team you don't know with a coach you don't know.

Yes it is a goal. The Orange Vélodrome must become a fortress again. Last year, we dropped too many points at home. It's unfortunate.

10:25 PM2 hours ago
Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Les rouges et blancs

Stade de Reims will face their first official match later today. Les Rouges et Blancs have taken advantage of the pre-season to play six preparatory games, with five wins and one defeat.
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Les Olympiens

After playing four friendly matches this season, Olympique de Marseille began their 2023-24 campaign with the third qualifying round of the Champions League. However, Les Olympiens lost 1-0 to Panathinaikos.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Olympique de Marseille vs Reims live this Saturday (12), at the Vélodrome at 11 am ET, for the Ligue 1. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
10:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Ligue 1 Match: Olympique de Marseille vs ReimsLive Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
