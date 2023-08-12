Olympique de Marseille vs Reims: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Reims match live?
What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Reims match for Ligue 1?
Argentina 12 am: Star +
Bolivia 11 am: Star +
Brazil 12 am: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star +
Colombia 10 am: Star +
Ecuador 10 am: Star +
USA 11 am ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 7 pm: Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico 10 am: Star +
Paraguay 11 am: Star +
Peru 10 am: Star +
Uruguay 12 am: Star +
Venezuela 11 am: Star +
Speak, Will Still!
Speak, Yunis Abdelhamid!
Speak, Marcelino García Toral!
I didn't choose the captains. During my career, I never chose the captains. Valentin Rongier is a very important player for OM this season, of that I have no doubt.
I saw a reliable team. We need more automation, time will help. We must all go in the same direction. We don't all have the same training time. They need to know each other; we want to create a lot of chances. We know that we are far from the level we want to present this season. We have many games in August, a new project, new staff, new players.
There will be changes because we need to recover after this game. There are 33 games left after this match in the L1 while in the Champions League, we will either have 0 or 2. There may be fewer changes than I would like, but there will be changes.
Cengiz Ünder did not train due to a physical problem. For Ruslan Malinovskyi, he will not count and may leave the club.
It's too early to talk about a favorite. Paris remains the main contender. Our ambition is to fight for the top of the table. We'll have to wait a quarter or a third of the season to respond to that".
Speak, Valentin Rongier!
We don't have time to procrastinate, there's a game on Saturday to get back on track. This is top-level soccer. It's normal, we're always questioned. The competition is important. If the coach has decided not to sign me, he has his reasons. I'm still working. It's not the first time, it doesn't scare me.
We don't have time to think too much. The aim is to get off to a good start. It won't be easy, Reims is a great team. The workforce has been renewed, we must find automatisms.
We've had a bit of time to prepare. The players arrived late to assimilate the coach's will. We have no excuses, we have time to work on all this and erase the flaws.
Samuel fulfills the role of captain well. There's no tension, it's not a detail. It's a daily attitude and not for 90 minutes.
It's difficult to predict the future, especially in soccer. There are big teams, Lens, Rennes, Monaco. These will be the same teams that will be at the top of the table.
We have to adapt. The two styles are completely opposite between Igor Tudor and Marcelino. He wants a pressure zone and we have to position ourselves. You have to adapt, you have to assimilate the concepts quickly. We're getting better every day, we work on video and on the pitch.
Against Pana, defensively, we were not prepared, our block was not compact. When you don't defend well, you can't attack well.
My job is to win the ball back and distribute it with the minimum of waste. I've already played in a 4-4-2 with Conceição in Nantes. I'm not lost.
We discussed, we took advantage of the little time we have to work on the video. This morning, we did 40 minutes of tactics.
It's difficult for them when you arrive in a team you don't know with a coach you don't know.
Yes it is a goal. The Orange Vélodrome must become a fortress again. Last year, we dropped too many points at home. It's unfortunate.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!