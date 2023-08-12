Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arab Club Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh live, as well as the latest information from King Fahd Stadium.
How to watch Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh match live on TV and online?

The Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh?

This is the start time of the Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh match on August 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 p.m. -
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m. -
Brazil: 12:00 p.m. -
Chile: 11:00 a.m. -
Colombia: 10:00 a.m. -
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. -
Spain: 4:00 p.m. -
Mexico: 9:00 a.m. -
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m. -
Peru: 10:00 a.m. -
Uruguay: 12:00 p.m. -
Key Player in Al Nassr Riyadh

One of the players to keep in mind at Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward who has played five games so far in the 2023 Arab Club Championship, in that number of matches he has not He has managed to assist, but he already has four goals, these against; US Monastir, Zamalek SC, Raja Casablanca and Al Shorta Baghdad.
Key player in Al Hilal Riyadh

One of the most outstanding players in Al Hilal Riyadh is Malcom, the 26-year-old Brazilian-born center forward who has played two games so far in the 2023 Arab Clubs Championship, in that number of commitments he has not managed to attend, but he already adds two goals, these against; Al Ittihad Jeddah and Al Shabab Riyadh.
History Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh

In total, both teams have met 43 times, Al Hilal Riyadh dominates the record with 23 wins, there have been eight draws and Al Nassr Riyadh has won 12 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Al Hilal Riyadh with 72 goals against 48 for Al Nassr Riyadh.
Actuality - Al Nassr Riyadh

Al Nassr Riyadh has been having a good performance in the Arab Club Championship 2023, after playing the semifinal of the tournament against Al Shorta Baghdad, they won by a score of 0-1, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro's goal in the 14th minute of the match. They finished fourth in the standings with 26 points, as a result of 6 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, they scored 23 goals, but conceded 14, for a goal difference of +9.
  • Last five matches

Club African Tunis 1 - 1 US Monastir
US Monastir 3 - 1 Ben Guerdane
Olympique Beja 1 - 3 US Monastir
US Monastir 1 - 1 Sportif Sfaxien
Zamalek SC 4 - 0 US Monastir

Actuality - Al Hilal Riyadh

Al Hilal Riyadh has been having a good performance in the Arab Club Championship 2023, because after playing the semifinal of the tournament, they ended up beating Al Shabab Riyadh Club by a score of 3-1, thanks to goals by Mahamed Kanno at minute 9', Malcom at minute 45+3' and Abdullah Alhamddam at minute 90+5' for Al Hilal Riyadh, the goal of Al Shabab Riyadh was by Colombian Gustavo Cuellar at minute 56'.
  • Last five matches

Al Ahli Tripoli 0 - 0 Al Hilal Riyadh
Al Hilal Riyadh 2 - 3 Al Sadd
Al Hilal Riyadh 2 - 1 Wydad AC
Al Ittihad Jeddah 1 - 3 Al Hilal Riyadh
Al Hilal Riyadh 3 - 1 Al Shabab Riyadh

The match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium

The match between Al Hilal Riyadh and Al Nassr Riyadh will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where Al Nassr Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1982 and has a capacity for 58,400 spectators approximately.
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Hilal Riyadh vs Al Nassr Riyadh, valid for the final of the Arab Club Championship 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
