Everton vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Stay tuned for Everton vs Fulham live on Premier League Match day 1.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Everton vs Fulham live on Match day 1 of the Premier League in the 2023-2024 season, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park.
Where and how to watch Everton vs Fulham online live on Premier League Match day 1

Everton vs Fulham will not be broadcast on television.
Everton vs Fulham will be streamed on the Paramount app.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Referee

The central referee in charge of this match will be the English referee Stuart Attwell, who will have the task with his experience to take this match to a good end and manage it in the best way, this will be the referee who will referee the Premier League match day 1.

Absences

For this match there will be absences for both teams, Everton will be without their attacking midfielder Dele Allí due to injury, while Fulham will be without their midfielder Andreas Pereira, but they will also be able to count on their new reinforcement Raul Jimenez who will surely make his debut tomorrow with his new team in the English League.
Background

The record leans towards Everton as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving Everton as favorites with a record of 9 wins for the Blues, 2 draws and 4 wins for Fulham, so tomorrow they will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this first day of the most important league in the world, we are talking about the Premier League.
What time is the Everton vs Fulham match day 1 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Everton vs Fulham match on 12 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:00

Bolivia: 10:00

Brazil: 10:00

Chile: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 19:00 

Nigeria: 19:00

South Africa: 19:00

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours

Italy ET: 17:00 hours

France ET: 17:00 hours

Belgium ET: 17:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours

Latest Fulham line-up

Esta es la última alineación de Fulham:

17th Bernd Leno, 2nd Kenny Tete, 31st Issa Diop, 3rd Calvin Bassey, 33rd Antonee Robinson, 28th Sasa Lukic, 6th Harrison Reed, 20th William Da Silva , 14th Bobby Reid, 8th Harry Wilson, 7th Raul Jimenez.

Everton's final line-up

This is Everton's latest line-up:
1.Jordan Pickford, 10.Arnaut Danjuma, 16.Abdoulaye Doucouré, 37.James Garner, 27.Idrissa Gueye, 17.Alex Iwobi, 5.Michael Keane, 7.Dwight McNeil, 3.Nathan Patterson, 2.James Tarkowski, 18.Ashley Young.
How is Fulham coming along?

For their part Fulham come from closing their pre-season with the same victory but this time it was against Hoffenheim, with a score of 2-1, they come into this season with great enthusiasm to do important things, they also have a new addition in attack, we are talking about the Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, who is looking for a new opportunity after an injury and the low performance he has had in recent months, it is expected to be a match full of intensity, goals and emotions.
How is Everton coming along?

Everton comes from closing their preseason with a victory by defeating Sporting Lisbon by the minimum difference, will start a new season in the Premier League with all the motivation and objective of seeking a place in the European places, as it looks very difficult to win the English tournament, will seek to start with the right foot on this day 1 against Fulham, a very close game is expected and with two very important squads in the best league in international football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Everton vs Fulham live stream, match day 1 of the Premier League season 2023-24. The match will take place at Goodison Park at 13:00.
