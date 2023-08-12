Ajax vs Heracles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Ajax vs Heracles live corresponding to Date 1 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Johan Cruijff Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Ajax vs Heracles match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 15 hours in Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 14 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Nikolai Lausern, a must see player!
The Heracles winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dane continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he scored 17 goals and 8 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Heracles forward line and be able to show a better level than last season.
How does Heracles arrive?
Heracles starts a new season in the Eredivisie, ranking sixth with 0 points, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses. The team has a very interesting squad with players like Nikolai Laursen, Anas Ouahim, Mario Engels, Justin Hoogma, Michael Brouwer and Emil Hansson to fight for a good year and avoid relegation. Heracles is the current champion of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the second division of football in the Netherlands. These will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to continue advancing within the Eredivisie and surprise the league and start to add important points for permanence. Heracles' team is going through a great streak, scoring in 4 of the last 5 games to gradually approach the highest positions.
Jorge Sanchez, a must see player!
The Ajax defender is one of the team's great promises. During last season he was one of the great figures of the capital team and he hopes that with a good result, his team can play in the UEFA Conference League. Last season he played in 29 games coming off the bench for Ajax's senior team where he scored 3 goals and 3 assists. The young defender expects his constant participation in the Eredivisie to be able to continue demonstrating his high level.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting PSV and Feyenoord against you. At the moment the team is in second place with 0 points, after 0 wins and 0 draws. On this occasion, Ajax presents a very interesting squad with great players including Jorge Sánchez, Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klassen, Branco van den Boomen and Gerónimo Rulli. The team suffered from some youth players with great projection such as Edson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber, Dusan Tadic and Calvin Bassey. Ajax's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions for the Netherlands team. Ajax ended the 2022-2023 season in third place, 13 points behind champion Feyenoord. With this result, the team entered the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, where it awaits a rival to seek to enter the Group Phase. The aspirations of the Amsterdam team is to get back into the Champions League and fight for the Eredivisie title, which is why the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the league and manage to be among the most prominent.
Where's the game?
The Johan Cruijff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has a capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Heracles match, corresponding to the duel of Date 1 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 2 o'clock.