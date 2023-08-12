Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023-2024 Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Bournemouth vs West Ham live from the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bournemouth vs West Ham live corresponding to Date 1 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Vitality Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bournemouth vs West Ham match in various countries:
Argentina: 10 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 9 hours in Star+
Brazil: 10 hours on Star+
Chile: 9 hours in Star+
Colombia: 8 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 8 hours in Star+
US (ET): 10 hours at Peacock
Spain: 14 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 10 hours in Star+
Peru: 8 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 10 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 9 hours on Star+
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth midfielder is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for the Bourne in the soccer generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 38 games where he got 7 goals and 1 assist. The British striker had a great season and Bourne will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bournemouth get here?
Bourne is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English football. Bournemouth finished in fifteenth position in the Premier League with 39 points, after 11 wins, 6 draws and 21 losses. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 22 points behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. The Bourne will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new instances in all the competitions in which it participates.
Edson Alvarez, a must see player!
The West Ham midfielder is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to begin to be noticed as the top reference in the team's midfield. Now, after his passing last season, Álvarez is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for some championship. UEFA in the Premier League, in the previous season, he registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 44 games.
How does West Ham arrive?
West Ham United appears in this duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new 2023-2024 Premier League season, after remaining in the first division of English football by finishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. Nonetheless, the Hammers managed to clinch the UEFA Conference League title, being the high point of the team's season. West ham is presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lucas Paquetá, Michail Antonio, Edson Álvarez, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Alphonse Areola. West Ham is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the midfield, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Vitality Stadium located in the city of Bournemouth, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 11,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs West Ham match, corresponding to Date 1 of the 2023-2024 Premier League. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 10 o'clock.