Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023-2024 LaLiga Game

This is the start time of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Vinicius Jr., a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after the departure of Karim Benzema, Vini is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Real Madrid needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and they even awarded him Cristiano Ronaldo's historic number 7 with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in second place in the first division of Spanish soccer with 78 units, after 24 victories, 6 draws and 8 losses. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Joselu and Fran García. Real Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start the next season. This season is one of transition for Real Madrid in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Iñaki Williams, a must see player!
The Athletic striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch national team. During last season he was one of the great figures of those from Bilbao and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can make himself a place among the best in Europe. The striker hopes that his constant participation in LaLiga will open the doors to more calls with the Spanish national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and continue to demonstrate its great level. The previous season he finished with 11 goals and 5 assists in 42 games in all team competitions.
How does Athletic get here?
Athletic Bilbao begins a new season in LaLiga with the aim of fighting face to face with Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid to win a title again. On this occasion, Athletic has presented several new additions, some names that stand out in the squad are Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams, Unai Simón, Ander Herrera and Yeray Álvarez. The aspirations of those from Bilbao are to have an excellent campaign in LaLiga and in the rest of the competitions of the Spanish team. Athletic finished the 2022-2023 season in eighth place with a record of 14 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses, 2 points behind the UEFA championship qualifying positions. This season they hope to start in the best way, looking to start in the best way and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in LaLiga and qualify for the Group Phase of the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The San Mamés Stadium located in the city of Bilbao, Spain will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 53,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2013.
Welcome!
¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Athletic de Bilbao vs Real Madrid en vivo, correspondiente a la Fecha 1 de LaLiga 2023-2024. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Estadio de San Mamés, en punto de las 13:30 horas.