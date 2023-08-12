TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Score Updates (1-3)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:58 AMa few seconds ago

⌚ 54'

Borussia Dortmund came close. Donyell Malen's shot put goalkeeper Tim Hansen to work.
10:44 AM14 minutes ago

⌚ 50'

First minutes of the second half. For now, Dortmund try to remain insistent in attack.
10:42 AM16 minutes ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. There were two changes for TSV Schott with Leon Kern and Nicolas Obas replacing Dorian Cucchiara and Jan Just.

10:41 AM17 minutes ago

⌚ 45+3'

End of the first half. Dortmund partially wins 3-1 against TSV Schott.
10:41 AM18 minutes ago

⌚ 45'

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
10:40 AM18 minutes ago

🟨 44'

Yellow card. Dominik Ahibach is cautioned at Schott Mainz.
10:39 AM19 minutes ago

⌚ 44'

Dortmund came close. Ramy Bensebaïni's shot went just wide of the left post.
10:38 AM20 minutes ago

⌚ 43'

Borussia Dortmund came close. Emre Can's shot went just wide of the right post.
10:38 AM21 minutes ago

⌚ 42'

TSV Schott came close.Tim Müller's shot went wide.
10:37 AM22 minutes ago

⌚ 40'

Last five minutes of the first half. Dortmund continue to win, now with more tranquility.
10:36 AM23 minutes ago

⚽ 35'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Borussia Dortmund! Sebastien Haller again! The striker scores with a left-footed shot to the left post. It was quickly two goals up again.
10:34 AM24 minutes ago

⚽ 34'

GOOOOOAL for Schott Mainz! Nils Gans! Right-footed shot to give the home team the lead.

10:33 AM26 minutes ago

⌚ 31'

Borussia Dortmund came close. Mats Hummels' header went just wide of the right post.
10:31 AM27 minutes ago

🔁 29'

Borussia Dortmund have made a substitution. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Niklas Süle, who leaves the match injured.
10:30 AM28 minutes ago

⚽ 24'

GOOOOOOOOOOAL for Borussia Dortmund! Julian Brandt! The midfielder increases the score with a shot to the left post after a cross from Donyell Malen.
10:30 AM28 minutes ago

⚽ 22'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller! The striker scores with a header after a cross from Julian Brandt.
10:27 AM31 minutes ago

⌚ 20'

The score remains 0-0 for now. Not much has changed.
10:26 AM33 minutes ago

⌚ 15'

First quarter of an hour into the match. There are not many goal actions so far, only the approaches that Dortmund has had.
10:25 AM33 minutes ago

🟨 8'

Yellow card. Emre Can is cautioned at Borussia Dortmund.
10:24 AM34 minutes ago

⌚ 6'

Dortmund came close. Niklas Süle's shot went just wide of the right post.
10:24 AM35 minutes ago

⌚ 2'

Dortmund came close.Niklas Süle's header went just over the crossbar.
10:21 AM38 minutes ago

Match starts

The match between TSV Schott and Borussia Dortmund is underway.
10:18 AM40 minutes ago

Teams on the field

The TSV Schott and Borussia Dortmund players take the field.
10:18 AM41 minutes ago

Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund

To be confirmed.
10:18 AM41 minutes ago

Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund

To be confirmed.
10:17 AM41 minutes ago

Substitutes - TSV Schott

To be confirmed.
10:17 AM41 minutes ago

Starting XI - TSV Schott

To be confirmed.
10:15 AM43 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you all the action from the TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund in the 1st Round of the DFB Pokal. We invite you to follow the match with us.
9:41 AMan hour ago

Tune in here TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund live match, as well as the latest information from the MEWA Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:36 AMan hour ago

How to watch TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund will not be shown live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:31 AMan hour ago

What time is TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund match for DFB Pokal?

This is the start time of the game TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund of August 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

9:26 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Julian Brandt stands out. The 27-year-old German midfielder was one of the team's most outstanding players last season, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

9:21 AM2 hours ago

Key player - TSV Schott

For TSV Schott, the presence of Silas Schwarz stands out. The 25-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players and has started the season on the right foot, scoring two goals in the first official game of the season.

9:16 AM2 hours ago

TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund history

This will be an unprecedented duel. It is the first time that the two teams will officially meet in the history of German soccer.

9:11 AM2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund

This will be Borussia Dortmund's first official game of the season, where they will have to do everything they can to get over the bitter pill of not winning the Bundesliga title last season when they had everything in their hands to do so. Coach Edin Terzić has turned the page and hopes for a happy ending this time, but first, he will have to start writing everything with new ink in this German cup duel.

9:06 AM2 hours ago

TSV Schott

The start of the season has not been positive for TSV Schott, who in their first match in the Regionalliga were defeated away to FSV Frankfurt. The team coached by Aydin Ay will be looking to spring a surprise against the current runner-up in the top flight, but will need to work very hard to do so.

9:01 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the MEWA Arena

The TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Mewa Arena, located in the city of Mainz, in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 34,000 spectators.
8:56 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the DFB Pokal match: TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo