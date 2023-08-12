TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Score Updates (1-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
Second half begins
The match restarts. There were two changes for TSV Schott with Leon Kern and Nicolas Obas replacing Dorian Cucchiara and Jan Just.
GOOOOOAL for Schott Mainz! Nils Gans! Right-footed shot to give the home team the lead.
Match starts
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund
Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund
Substitutes - TSV Schott
Starting XI - TSV Schott
Key player - Borussia Dortmund
In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Julian Brandt stands out. The 27-year-old German midfielder was one of the team's most outstanding players last season, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.
Key player - TSV Schott
For TSV Schott, the presence of Silas Schwarz stands out. The 25-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players and has started the season on the right foot, scoring two goals in the first official game of the season.
TSV Schott vs Borussia Dortmund history
This will be an unprecedented duel. It is the first time that the two teams will officially meet in the history of German soccer.
Borussia Dortmund
This will be Borussia Dortmund's first official game of the season, where they will have to do everything they can to get over the bitter pill of not winning the Bundesliga title last season when they had everything in their hands to do so. Coach Edin Terzić has turned the page and hopes for a happy ending this time, but first, he will have to start writing everything with new ink in this German cup duel.
TSV Schott
The start of the season has not been positive for TSV Schott, who in their first match in the Regionalliga were defeated away to FSV Frankfurt. The team coached by Aydin Ay will be looking to spring a surprise against the current runner-up in the top flight, but will need to work very hard to do so.