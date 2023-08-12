Australia vs France Score (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Australia vs France match live?
What time is Australia vs France match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+
Brazil 4:00am: Globo, SporTV, Fifa+, CazéTv
Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com
Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
USA 3:00 am: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1
Spain 8:00 mm: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2
Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+
Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+
Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
France, meanwhile, have been finding their feet after a turbulent pre-World Cup period. With only months of work under Hervé Renard, the European side got into gear at the World Cup with thrashings of Panama (6-3) and Morocco (4-0).
Now, in their quest for their first World Cup trophy, France face their biggest challenge of the tournament: a hostile environment, with a totally opposing crowd, and a strengthened opponent.
Against Brazil in the group stage, in a similar scenario (mainly due to the Brazilian fans), the team passed the test and emerged victorious with a late goal from Wendie Renard.