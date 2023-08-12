Australia vs France: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
Art: VAVEL

7:58 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Australia vs France match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:53 PMan hour ago

What time is Australia vs France match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Australia vs France of August 12th 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+

Brazil 4:00am: Globo, SporTV, Fifa+, CazéTv

Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 3:00 am: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

Spain 8:00 mm: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+

Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

7:48 PMan hour ago

Hervé Renard

"Women's soccer fans are different from men's. There are more families, a lighter atmosphere. There are more families, a lighter atmosphere, a good atmosphere. It's a fantastic tournament with beautiful stadiums. Full to capacity. We played against Brazil it was full, against Jamaica, Panama. Tomorrow we'll be playing not just against a team but against a nation. And we like games like this, not friendlies. We love it and that's why we did this work after facing Brazil. Eighty percent of Brazilians were noisy and we expect the same characteristic tomorrow. It's the evolution of soccer that has come to Australia and I want to congratulate the country and it will be a great celebration. We will see how it goes and it will depend on our performance."
7:43 PMan hour ago

France's probable line-up

Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Renard, De Almeida (Lakrar) and Karchaoui; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti and Bacha; Le Sommer and Diani.
Photo: FFF
7:38 PM2 hours ago

France's situation

With France on the front foot, there are two question marks over their line-up for the clash against the Aussies. Elevated to the starting line-up from the Brazil game, left-winger Selma Bacha limped off against Morocco and is doubtful. Defender Maelle Lakrar missed the Round of 16 and is not certain to return.
7:33 PM2 hours ago

Tony Gustavsson

"The one thing that this team has shown over the last half year is that no matter what formation we start with or what formation we finish with, they all know that it takes 23 out of 23. They have been incredible teammates supporting each other. There have been no complaints in terms of if you start or come off the bench, so you know the role and they play the role."
7:28 PM2 hours ago

Australia's probable line-up

Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy and Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross and Foord; Fowler and Sam Kerr.
Photo: FFA
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Australia's situation

The Aussies are seeking a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time and have Sam Kerr back from injury, which caused her to miss the first three matches of the tournament. The Australian star played just over 15 minutes in the Round of 16 but will be given more space against France, according to coach Tony Gustavsson.
7:18 PM2 hours ago

How do the teams fare?

The hosts come in buoyed by a 2-0 win over Denmark in the last 16 and the return of their star player. In the Round of 16, Sam Kerr made his first appearance in the competition and proved himself fit to bolster the Matildas' quest for a maiden title.

France, meanwhile, have been finding their feet after a turbulent pre-World Cup period. With only months of work under Hervé Renard, the European side got into gear at the World Cup with thrashings of Panama (6-3) and Morocco (4-0).

Now, in their quest for their first World Cup trophy, France face their biggest challenge of the tournament: a hostile environment, with a totally opposing crowd, and a strengthened opponent.

Against Brazil in the group stage, in a similar scenario (mainly due to the Brazilian fans), the team passed the test and emerged victorious with a late goal from Wendie Renard.

7:13 PM2 hours ago

A place in the semi-finals!

In the early hours of this Saturday (12), the last duels of the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup take place. At 04:00, Australia and France face each other for a place in the semi-finals at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
7:08 PM2 hours ago

