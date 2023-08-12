Huddersfield vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Leicester City Web

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:42 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Huddersfield vs Leicester City LIVE

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from the John Smith's Stadium. Watch every minute of the match live online at VAVEL.
10:37 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Leicester City live

The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Huddersfield vs Leicester City on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:32 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, midfielder. 

Dewsbury-Hall has featured in both games this season for the Foxes, has two goals on the season and no assists. His performance will be important for Maresca's team to achieve its goals.

10:27 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Huddersfield

Josh Koroma, forward. 

Koroma has started both games of the season for the Terries, so far, he is not adding goals and assists, but he is certainly one of the important men for Warnock's team.

10:22 PM2 hours ago

Face to face: Huddersfield vs Leicester

This will be the 64th match between the two teams. 

Huddersfield has the advantage in head-to-head duels, with 28 wins to Leicester's 25, and there have been 10 draws. 

The last clash, was in April 2019, for Premier League, it was a 4-1 win in favor of the Foxes at home of the Terries.

10:17 PM2 hours ago

Referee Team

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Referee: DAVID WEBB
Assistants: Rob Smith and Blake Antrobus
Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse
10:12 PM2 hours ago

News - Leicester City

New coach Enzo Maresca, who came from the Manchester City bench to Leicester City, the former assistant to Pep Guardiola is living his first experience as a head coach in English soccer.  

The Foxes started with victories in their first two matches against Coventry City in the Championship and Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup. Now, as visitors, they will be looking to stay at the top of the Championship. 

10:07 PM2 hours ago

News - Huddersfield Town

Veteran coach Neil Warnock, is in charge of leading Huddersfield Town this season, however, things have not gone quite right at the start of this campaign. 

The Terriers opened with defeats in their first two games against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Now, at home, they will be looking to pick up their first points in the league. 

10:02 PM2 hours ago

The Championship is on fire

It is perhaps the best season in the history of the Championship, great teams, great players, huge new stars, all gathered in a league with 24 franchises. 

This Saturday, we will have the opportunity to see one of the candidates, Leicester City, recently relegated to the category and with the most brilliant roster of the whole promotion; in front of them, they will have Huddersfield Town, a team with limited aspirations and that will surely be involved in the fight to avoid dropping to League One. 

9:57 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The John Smith's Stadium will host this fixture, the home of Huddersfield Town hosts its first league game of the season. 

This building was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24500 spectators. 

Photo: Huddersfield Town
Photo: Huddersfield Town
9:52 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Huddersfield vs Leicester City live stream, corresponding to matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2023-24. The match will take place at the John Smith's Stadium at 10:00 am.
VAVEL Logo