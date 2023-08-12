Huddersfield vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key Player- Leicester City
Dewsbury-Hall has featured in both games this season for the Foxes, has two goals on the season and no assists. His performance will be important for Maresca's team to achieve its goals.
Key Player- Huddersfield
Koroma has started both games of the season for the Terries, so far, he is not adding goals and assists, but he is certainly one of the important men for Warnock's team.
Face to face: Huddersfield vs Leicester
Huddersfield has the advantage in head-to-head duels, with 28 wins to Leicester's 25, and there have been 10 draws.
The last clash, was in April 2019, for Premier League, it was a 4-1 win in favor of the Foxes at home of the Terries.
Referee Team
Referee: DAVID WEBB
Assistants: Rob Smith and Blake Antrobus
Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse
News - Leicester City
The Foxes started with victories in their first two matches against Coventry City in the Championship and Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup. Now, as visitors, they will be looking to stay at the top of the Championship.
News - Huddersfield Town
The Terriers opened with defeats in their first two games against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Now, at home, they will be looking to pick up their first points in the league.
The Championship is on fire
This Saturday, we will have the opportunity to see one of the candidates, Leicester City, recently relegated to the category and with the most brilliant roster of the whole promotion; in front of them, they will have Huddersfield Town, a team with limited aspirations and that will surely be involved in the fight to avoid dropping to League One.
The Stadium
This building was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24500 spectators.