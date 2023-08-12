2023 Leagues Cup Quarterfinal preview: Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro FC: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union host Queretaro FC for the second time in the 2023 Leagues Cup as the two sides meet in a quarterfinal match at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia were comfortable 5-1 winners in the group stage portion of the tournament and will look for a similar outcome after overcoming the New York Red Bulls in a tense penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

Los Gallos Blancos have been the story of the tournament and are one of two Liga MX sides remaining with wins over Tijuana, Pumas UNAM and the New England Revolution, the last of those coming also via a penalty shootout win.

The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals where they will face either Inter Miami CF or Charlotte FC next Tuesday.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Daniel Gazdag suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain in the victory over the Red Bulls and is unlikely to play with Mikael Uhre set to take his place.

Tai Baribo continues to practice with the club but remains unavailable.

Queretaro FC

Los Gallos Blancos have not put out an official report on the status of any of their players.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Lowe, Elliott, Glesnes; Wagner, Flach, Martinez, McGlynn, Harriel; Uhre, Carranza

Queretaro FC: Tapia Méndez; Perlaza, Manzanarez, Lértora, Mendoza; Gómez, Escamilla, Sierra, Barrera; Sepúlveda, Sanvezzo

Ones to watch

Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union)

Maybe the most underrated player on Philadelphia's squad, the left-back should be able to use his offensive technique to better start the offense as he won't be placed under the same pressure as he was against the Red Bulls.

Photo: Andy Lewis/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Starting the play from deep, Lowe will be counted on to be a key man in an advanced position on the counterattack even from his defensive spot.

Fernando Mendez Tapia (Queretaro FC)

Since giving up five against the Union, the Los Gallos Blancos goalkeeper has been in top form, allowing just one goal from open play over the last three matches and is a big reason why they are still in the tournament.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

As mentioned above, this is the second time Philadelphia and Queretaro have played in the Leagues Cup with the Union cruising to a 5-1 victory.

Gazdag scored on the half-hour mark as his left-footed shot tucked inside the right post and nine minutes later, the Hungarian doubled his tally -- and Philadelphia's advantage from the penalty spot after Julian Carranza was fouled.

It was three a minute from halftime as Nathan Harriel rose highest to meet a Jesus Bueno corner kick and headed past Queretaro goalkeeper Fernando Tapia Mendez.

On 62 minutes, Gazdag completed his hat-trick as well as scoring his second from the penalty spot and in the final ten minutes Raul Sandoval and Jack McGlynn exchanged goals for the 5-1 final score.

The match will be broadcast live in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV + with Steve Cangalosi as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.