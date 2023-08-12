2023 Leagues Cup Quarterfinal preview: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Inter Miami CF look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons staged an incredible rally in their Round of 16 match against FC Dallas, erasing a 4-2 deficit in the final ten minutes to advance on penalty kicks.

Charlotte's progression to the last eight also featured a comeback in a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo although in much more fortuitous circumstances with an own goal from Maciel sending the Crown through.

The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals against the winner of the match between the Philadelphia Union and Queretaro FC on Tuesday night.

Team news

Inter Miami CF

Gregore (Lisfranc), Corentin Jean (ACL), Jean Mota (LCL) and Franco Negri (ACL) are all injured and will miss out.



Charlotte FC

Enzo Copetti remains sidelined with a knee injury while Nathan Byrne is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Alba, Miller, Kryvtsov, Yedlin; Cremaschi, Busquets, Arroyo; Taylor, Martínez, Messi

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Afful, Privett, Malanda, Lindsey; Westwood; Bender, Bronico, Arfield, Jóźwiak; Swiderski

Ones to watch

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

It gets tiresome to put him in this part of the preview but he's jsut simply too good as his seven goals and two assists attest to. What he doesn't get enough credit for is his ability to adapt to his surroundings with his new teammates.

Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Robert Taylor has been one of the beneficiaries of Messi's arrival, his play on the wing, ability to get in good areas and passing all down to playing with the greatest soccer player of all-time.

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

His two goals and two assists playing as the lone striker in manager Christian Lattanzio's 4-1-4-1 formation has provided a much-needed boost in the absence of Enzo Copetti.

Previous meetings

Last April, Miami rallied from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory with Emerson Rodriguez scoring the match-winner in the 93rd minute.

Yordy Reyna scored the fastest goal in Charlotte history inside the first minute and grabbed his brace three minutes from halftime to put the Crown in a comfortable 2-0 lead.

A 59th-minute strike by Robert Taylor brought the Herons to within 2-1 and Gonzalo Higuain leveled in the 72nd minute, which set the stage for Rodriguez's late heroics.

The match will be televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.