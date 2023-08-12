Newcastle United vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Newcastle United vs Aston Villa match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle United vs Aston Villa of August 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC, Peacock and UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Aston Villa last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Newcastle United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Aston Villa Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's attacking attack and any of them are likely to be able to score in the game against Newcastle United. The English player Ollie Watkins (#11) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey (#41) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well. Last tournament they finished in seventh position in the general table with 18 games won, 7 tied and 13 lost, getting 61 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Aston Villa's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 5, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Valencia at the Mestalla and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Aston Villa. English player Callum Wilson (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Kieran Trippier (#2) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Nick Pope (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
The Newcastle soccer team seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well. Last tournament they finished in fourth position in the general table with 19 wins, 14 draws, and 5 losses, achieving 71 points. Newcastle United seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 6, ending in a 4-0 win against Villarreal at St. James' Park and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
St. James' Park is located in the city of Newcastle, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 52,387 spectators and is the home of Newcastle United in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1880 and underwent a remodeling in 2000.